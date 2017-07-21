Advertisement

Swedish recipe: How to make gooseberry and elderflower compote

The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
recipesfoodjohn duxburyswedish food

Share this article

Swedish recipe: How to make gooseberry and elderflower compote
Gooseberry and elderflower compote. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food
The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
Both elderflower and gooseberries grow around Sweden in summer. Food writer John Duxbury explains how to turn them into a tasty compote.

Gooseberries are indigenous to northern Europe and thrive in Sweden’s cool climate with damp soil and so have long been popular in Sweden. However, strangely they are not sold that often in supermarkets in Sweden and so Swedes who like gooseberries often have to grown their own.

Gooseberries, with their slightly tart flavour, make make a refreshing change from other summer fruits. They are also rich in vitamins A, B and C so they are good for you too.

Gooseberries are enjoying something of a revival and beginning to make more appearances in supermarkets. If you see any, buy some and make this delicious compote!

Summary

Makes about 4x1 lb jars

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 40 minutes

Total: 50 minutes plus time to cool

Tips

- I prefer to make this compote with a tart cooking gooseberry such as Invicta, Jubilee or Careless. If you choose a sweeter variety, such as Xenia, you might need to reduce the amount of sugar.

- I prefer a slightly tart compote, so I have suggested using 800g of sugar per 1000g of gooseberries, rather than equal weights of sugar and berries which is more usual. Do feel free to increase the amount of sugar if you have a sweet tooth.

- I use homemade elderflower cordial (syrup), but if you haven't got any you can use a good quality commercial brand instead.

- Where I live, by the time gooseberries are ready the elderflower season is over, but for a recipe using fresh elderflowers scroll down.

- The compote is delicious on scones, crumpets and muffins, with våfflor (waffles) or pannkakor (pancakes) or in a flaky pastry layer cake.

- The compote can also be heated gently and served as a sauce with pork or poured over ice cream.

- Don't boil for more than seven minutes in step four without doing a “saucer test”, otherwise the compote may end up overcooked.

- For more tips on jam making, click here.

Ingredients

1 kg (2 ¼ lb) green gooseberries

800g (4 cups) jam sugar (there is enough pectin in gooseberries to use ordinary granulated sugar if you prefer a lighter set)

6 tbsp elderflower cordial (syrup)

½ tsp butter, if necessary

½-1 tsp elderflower essence, if necessary

Method

1. Pick over the gooseberries, removing any bruised berries or leaves. Rinse and then top and tail.

2. Add about two millimetres (1/8 inches) of water to a preserving pan. Tip the washed gooseberries into the pan and add the elderflower cordial (syrup). Gently bring to a simmer, stirring regularly to ensure that the berries don't burn. Simmer gently until the berries are soft, about ten minutes.

3. Add the sugar, stir well and heat gently again, stirring until all the sugar is dissolved, about ten minutes.

4. Increase the heat to maximum and boil rapidly for between four minutes (light set) to seven minutes (firm set). Stir occasionally to avoid burning.

5. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the scum. If any scum is hard to remove, add a little butter and stir it into the mixture as this will help to dissolve the remaining scum.

6. Leave the compote to cool for 15 minutes, then have a taste. If you think it needs a litte more elderflower, add some essence, stirring thoroughly after each addition.

7. Finally, pour into sterilized jars and seal.

Using fresh elderflowers

If you live in an area where elderflowers and gooseberries are ripe together then you can use the method below.

Ingredients

1 kg (2 ¼ lb) green gooseberries

800g jam sugar (or ordinary granulated sugar, see above)

10-12 elderflower heads

½ tsp butter, if necessary

Method

1. Pick over the elderflowers carefully to ensure that there are no insects lurking in their midst (if necessary, leave them to soak for a few minutes in water). Tie them together with a long piece of string, leaving at least 30 centimetres free.

2. Pick over the gooseberries, removing any bruised berries or leaves. Rinse and then top and tail.

3. Add about two millimetres of water to a preserving pan. Tip the washed gooseberries into the pan and slowly bring to the boil, stirring regularly to ensure that they don't burn. Boil steadily until the berries burst.

4. Add the sugar and elderflowers, leaving the string hanging over the edge of the pan so that you can fish them out later. Stir well and heat gently again, stirring until all the sugar is dissolved, about ten minutes.

5. Increase the heat to a maximum and boil rapidly for between four minutes (light set) and seven minutes (firm set), stirring occasionally to avoid burning the bottom of the pan.

6. Remove the elderflowers and discard them, then use a spoon to remove the scum.

7. If any scum is hard to remove, add a little butter and stir it into the mixture as this will help to dissolve the remaining scum.

8. Leave to cool for 15 minutes, then give one final stir, pour into sterilized jars and seal.

Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.

recipesfoodjohn duxburyswedish food

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty

Recipe: How to make Swedish saffron pudding

Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

RECIPE: Pickled mackerel and beetroot salad

How to make a delicious strawberry cake with elderflower cream

Five odd Swedish things to taste at Midsummer

How to make Swedish elderflower ice cream
Advertisement

More news

In pictures: Your Swedish summer snaps

The lowdown on... Allsång på Skansen

Ten things to hate about Midsummer in Sweden
Advertisement

In pictures: How the Swedish royals celebrated National Day

Being the 'too much' family in 'just enough' Sweden

Recipe: How to make this very Swedish summer cocktail

Recipe: How to make a Sweden-inspired colourful couscous salad
Advertisement
3,776 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery
  2. Seven hot tips to blend in on a Swedish beach
  3. 26 untranslatable Swedish words
  4. 'I'm Lars without a cause': Swede reports Whitney Houston song for sneakily using his name
  5. Gender segregated school bus not discriminatory, Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman rules
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/07
Religion Survey Link
22/07
Escorts in Vasant Vihar South Delhi
22/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
22/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
21/07
I love Cooking/baking!
21/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
French/italian/english speaking
19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
View all notices
Advertisement