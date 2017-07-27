Advertisement

Better treatment and education reduce dementia levels, Swedish study shows

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
27 July 2017
07:22 CEST+02:00
dementiastrokegothenburg university

Share this article

Better treatment and education reduce dementia levels, Swedish study shows
File photo not related to the story. Photo: Hasse Holmberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
27 July 2017
07:22 CEST+02:00
A new study in Sweden shows that dementia levels among the country's 85-year-olds have dropped thanks to better treatment and higher levels of education.

The research by Gothenburg University, which compared the results of two previous studies, showed that between 1986 and 2008 there was a drop in dementia levels among 85-year-olds from 30 percent to 22 percent.

"It's a pretty dramatic decrease. The difference is biggest when it comes to vascular dementia, which is caused by strokes and damage to cerebral blood vessels," the study's research director Ingmar Skoog told news agency TT.

The researchers say the change among people in the 85 age group is partly because stroke treatment has improved. In the past stroke sufferers had a 4.5 times higher risk of dementia than others, but today the figure is down to 1.8 times higher.

Better levels of education compared to the 1980s could also play a role:

"When we compared levels of education we noticed that a higher level reduced the risk of dementia. It's likely to do with those with higher education training their brain, so you have a bigger reserve to take from if you get sick or have a stroke. Something you do in the first 25 years of your life becomes important sixty years later".

Higher levels of exercise and eating more nutritious food is also thought to have an impact.

In real terms however the number of people with dementia continues to grow in line with the world’s aging population. Today there are around 40 million people suffering from it, but by 2050 that is expected to grow to 140 million.

"The interesting thing our research shows though is that action taken on a societal level – better education, better treatment of strokes and earlier detection of high blood pressure – can have a big impact. So the increase could perhaps be limited to 125 million people instead of 140 million," Skoog concluded. 

dementiastrokegothenburg university

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedes worry about climate change and terrorism but not about war: poll

This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time...

Stress boosts risk of dementia: Swedish study

Teen boozing habits linked to dementia

Dementia bigger killer than heart attacks

Chocolate leads to lower stroke risk in men: study

Man dies after hospital mistakes stroke for drugs

Dramatic rise in dementia numbers in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Analysis: Was Prime Minister Löfven's cabinet reshuffle a smart move?

Woman in Sweden calls out mountain rescue helicopter because she was tired

Police in Örebro investigate attempted rape of nine-year-old girl
Advertisement

Sarah Sjöström out to break more records at World Championships

Recipe: How to make a delicious Swedish spiced berry compote

Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion

Opposition pushes ahead with no-confidence motion against defence minister
Advertisement
3,805 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  2. Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion
  3. Swedish government battles political fallout from transport data leak
  4. The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means
  5. Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
27/07
Moving to Sweden.
27/07
Lets have a bit of happiness
27/07
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
27/07
Any English speakers in Skövde or Mariestad?
27/07
custody after marriage
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
View all notices
Advertisement