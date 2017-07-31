Björn Borg biopic to become first Swedish film ever to open prestigious Toronto Film Festival

Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe (left) and Sverrir Gudnason as Björn Borg (right): Photo: SF Studios

The much-hyped forthcoming biopic of tennis legend Björn Borg is set to become the first Swedish film ever to open the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, it has been announced.

"Borg/McEnroe" details the life of one of Sweden's greatest sporting stars, tennis icon Björn Borg, from his roots in Södertälje to becoming world number one and forging an intense and legendary rivalry with American John McEnroe.

It features several A-listers from both the US and Sweden, with Shia LaBeouf portraying McEnroe, Stellan Skarsgård as Borg's coach Lennart Bergelin, as well as newcomer Sverrir Gudnason as 11-time Grand Slam winner Borg.

"Our goal with the film has been to honour Björn Borg and John McEnroe in a respectful way with a story that will move and engage the audience, not only in Sweden, but also across the world. Being given the chance to start the journey by opening the Toronto Film Festival is really brilliant. Now it's up to the audience to decide if we succeeded," producers Jon Nohrstedt and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro said.

The film is directed by Dane Janus Metz, whose work includes critically acclaimed HBO drama True Detective.

"Toronto is the most important film festival in North America and one of the biggest in the world. It's absolutely sensational for a Scandinavian film to open up the festival and head the gala section. That will have a crucial impact on how the film is emotionally received internationally," Metz noted.

Borg/McEnroe is produced by Sweden's SF Studios Production along with Film I Väst, broadcaster SVT, Nordisk Film, Sirena Film and Yellow Film & TV. Shooting locations included Borg's home town Södertälje just south of Stockholm, along with Gothenburg and London.

It is due to be released internationally in September, starting with Sweden on September 6th.

