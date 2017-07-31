Advertisement

Swedish PM Löfven to meet French President Macron in Paris

Emmanuel Macron and Stefan Löfven will discuss Swedish-French cooperation. Photo: Erik Simander/TT & Laurent Cipriani/AP
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace on Monday with the future of the EU on the agenda.

Swedish-French cooperation, migration, employment, growth and security are some of the other subjects the two will discuss during the day.

"It's a new French President who has injected quite a lot of hope in European cooperation," a statement from Löfven's office said about the meeting.

France's hope of selling an anti-aircraft defence system to Sweden is another issue that could come up. A deal could be worth around 10 billion kronor ($1.2 billion).

The trip will provide welcome respite for Löfven, who has just endured a turbulent week where opposition politicians announced a no-confidence motion against three of his government ministers in the wake of a massive data leak.

The Swedish PM responded with a cabinet reshuffle, including the resignation of Interior Minister Anders Ygeman and Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson, but opposition leaders said they will still press on with the no-confidence motion against Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, who remains in his position.

Löfven and Macron will make a joint statement just before 5pm Paris time on Monday. The Swedish PM will also meet French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe during the day. 

