Advertisement

Sweden submits official bid to take EU agency from London after Brexit

The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 August 2017
11:12 CEST+02:00
european medicines agencyemabrexiteustockholm

Share this article

Sweden submits official bid to take EU agency from London after Brexit
The European Medicines Agency is currently based in London's Canary Wharf. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP
The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 August 2017
11:12 CEST+02:00
Sweden has formally submitted its official offer to take an important EU agency from London following the UK's departure from the European Union.

The Nordic nation has been courting the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a year now following the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, hoping to take the EU medical watchdog currently headquartered in London’s Canary Wharf and employing around 900 people.

READ ALSO: Stockholm will lobby to take EU agency and 900 jobs from London post-Brexit

Considered a major draw for the pharmaceutical industry, Sweden hopes to host the EMA in capital city Stockholm, which it argues would come with several advantages. One of those is the presence of the Karolinska Institute medical university, meaning the EMA would be offered "a research environment that includes one of the world’s foremost medical universities and the Nobel Assembly as its closest neighbours," the official offer notes.

The offer also explains that the Swedish Medical Products Agency would increase its staff to assist the EMA if a move took place, and argues that relocating to Stockholm would create "synergy effects" with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a body already based in the Swedish capital, saving resources.

"The EMA is strategically important for the EU's global competitiveness. We are convinced that Sweden's offer is best able to benefit the EMA and the EU as a whole," Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said in a statement.

"The EMA is an extremely important agency for health and medical care and patient safety in the European Union. Sweden and Stockholm can provide the seamless transition required," added Minister for Health and Social Affairs Annika Stranhäll.

In May, Sweden launched a website detailing reasons why the agency should move there, boasting about Stockholm’s public transport and flight connections, the country’s high ability in English, and also lifestyle factors like Stockholm’s nature and the Swedish work-life balance.

READ ALSO: Sweden intensifies push to take EU agency from London after Brexit

Competitors for Sweden’s bid to host the agency include Ireland, Italy, Denmark and Poland. A final decision is due to be made by the Council of the European Union in November. 

european medicines agencyemabrexiteustockholm

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Meet the mayor who wants to turn Stockholm into the world's smartest city

Rubbish ‘chaos’ avoided as Stockholm collectors’ strike rolls on

False alarm: accidental triggering of public warning siren confuses Stockholmers

Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm

Where to get Stockholm's best ice cream

Ten ways to enjoy your Stockholm summer like a Stockholmer

Is this what a Swedish Harry Potter would look like?

Midsummer holiday chaos leaves thousands of travellers stranded
Advertisement

More news

Forest fires and torrential rain: Sweden's summer isn't getting any better

Sweden asks Turkey to free jailed human rights activist

The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron
Advertisement

60 million people now pay to use Spotify

Paperwork and a blank page: A retrospective of our first year in Sweden

Björn Borg biopic to become first Swedish film ever to open prestigious Toronto Film Festival

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police
Advertisement
3,710 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'When people ask me if I'm a love refugee in Sweden I say no...it's the insulation'
  2. Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police
  3. The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron
  4. Meet the mayor who wants to turn Stockholm into the world's smartest city
  5. Sweden submits official bid to take EU agency from London after Brexit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
02/08
Regaining Swedish Citizenship
01/08
Applying to Jobs with Swedish Language Requirement
01/08
Swedish English Group on WhatsApp
01/08
Swedish - English Group on WhatsaApp
01/08
International schools in Lund/Skåne: LIS VS ISLK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
View all notices
Advertisement