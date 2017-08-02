Advertisement

Police investigate anti-Israel protest in southern Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 August 2017
08:38 CEST+02:00
Police in southern Sweden are investigating an anti-Israel protest where Jewish people were allegedly labelled the "offspring of apes and pigs".

Aside from the investigation the Jewish Community of Northwest Skåne (Judiska Församlingen i Nordvästra Skåne) is also preparing a report to submit to the police, SVT Helsingborg reports.

Several protests have been held by the Swedish-Palestinian Centre in Helsingborg following the unrest at Temple Mount in Jerusalem in July, and films of the demonstrations in the Swedish city have spread on social media.

"We can see that there are elements in these protests that are worrying and serious because they contain anti-Semitic insults and anti-Semitic claims in combination with a violent rhetoric, in a really unfortunate way," Jewish Community of Northwest Skåne chairperson Josefin Thorell told SVT.

READ ALSO: A day as a Jew in Malmö

Representatives of the Swedish-Palestinian Centre say however that the criticisms expressed in the protests were not aimed at Jews as a group but against the state of Israel. Police in Helsingborg are now attempting to establish what was said.

"What I have asked for is the we carry out an investigation of what was said, what was done and how it has been spread," Helsingborg police chief Sven Holgersson told the public broadcaster. 

READ ALSO: How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism

