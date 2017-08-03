Advertisement

This atomic bomb-proof bunker for sale in Sweden is the weirdest property you'll ever see

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
3 August 2017
14:37 CEST+02:00
atomic bombbomb shelterstar warsbunker

Share this article

This atomic bomb-proof bunker for sale in Sweden is the weirdest property you'll ever see
The bunker for sale in northern Sweden was built to withstand an atomic bomb. Photo: Husman Hagberg
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
3 August 2017
14:37 CEST+02:00
Not everyone is in the market for a building designed to withstand a nuclear attack, but that's exactly what one estate agent has to try and sell in Sweden.

The bunker complex in Boden, northern Sweden, is situated 100 metres inside a mountain. Described as "atomic bomb proof", it's made even weirder by some of the things housed inside it, including a decontamination centre, Star Wars-themed floor and a laser-tag level.

"It was built by the military during the post-war period in order to house military and municipal leaders in a threat situation so that all societal functions could continue. And it was also built to survive an attack from an atomic bomb, with airlocks, gas filters and entirely self-sufficient energy and water supplies," John Nilsson, one of the estate agents in charge of trying to sell the building told The Local.

The two 400 square-metre floors are built on rubber cushions in order to better withstand an attack on the exterior of the mountain. The only way in is through a long tunnel carved out of the rock, at the end of which is a steel door.


The entrance to the mountain. Photo: Husman Hagberg

After passing through the door you then enter an airlock in order to prevent guests from bringing contamination inside the building. Instead, they must first use the decontamination centre, the showers for which still exist to this day.


Through the steel doors. Photo: Husman Hagberg

As if that isn't strange enough, the bottom level currently contains a laser-tag game (complete with some pretty appropriate decoration), and the top floor is decorated in a Star Wars theme.


An appropriate paint scheme... Photo: Husman Hagberg


Someone had a sense of humour. Photo: Husman Hagberg

"I have to say it's the most special property I've ever sold! A little bit of a 'wow' feeling when you walk in, and then you obviously start to think about the potential uses for the area, for housing servers, an amusement park or something like that," Nilsson explained.


In case you get bored. Photo: Husman Hagberg

The atomic bomb-proof bunker may seem niche, but Nilsson said there has been plenty of interest, and bidding is currently at 1.9 million kronor ($234,600) from a 995,000 ($122,891) kronor starting price. You couldn’t get a studio apartment in Stockholm for that…

atomic bombbomb shelterstar warsbunker

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

This Swedish Star Wars wedding looks unbelievably accurate

'Leia' now one of Sweden's most popular names for dogs

Did the Northern Lights cause this weird sound in Sweden?

Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?

Doctor who kept woman in bunker has sentence cut

Swedish bunker woman wants tougher sentence for captor

Swedish doctor jailed in 'secret bunker' case

Judge goes to see secret 'kidnap' bunker for himself
Advertisement

More news

Former Swedish Finance Minister apologizes for 'blackout' at party

Sweden's economic growth predicted to exceed expectations in 2017

Sweden's EU and trade minister confirms she knew about suspected IT failings in 2015
Advertisement

Another week, another new world record for Sweden's Sarah Sjöström

Recipe: Salmon with Swedish cheese

New results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests released

The Stockholm Holocaust memorial – A restoration of human dignity and a warning against inhumanity
Advertisement
3,706 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. New results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests released
  2. Star developer to leave Sweden for Berlin after growing tired of deportation fight
  3. 'An English doctor would probably have tried to woo me a little before getting my trousers off'
  4. Sweden asks Turkey to free jailed human rights activist
  5. Forest fires and torrential rain: Sweden's summer isn't getting any better
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
04/08
Food market sellers
04/08
Bilprovning for a campervan with a woodburner
04/08
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
04/08
Regaining Swedish Citizenship
04/08
Sweden is on Track To A Bright Future:
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
View all notices
Advertisement