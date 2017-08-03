This atomic bomb-proof bunker for sale in Sweden is the weirdest property you'll ever see

The bunker for sale in northern Sweden was built to withstand an atomic bomb. Photo: Husman Hagberg

Not everyone is in the market for a building designed to withstand a nuclear attack, but that's exactly what one estate agent has to try and sell in Sweden.

The bunker complex in Boden, northern Sweden, is situated 100 metres inside a mountain. Described as "atomic bomb proof", it's made even weirder by some of the things housed inside it, including a decontamination centre, Star Wars-themed floor and a laser-tag level.

"It was built by the military during the post-war period in order to house military and municipal leaders in a threat situation so that all societal functions could continue. And it was also built to survive an attack from an atomic bomb, with airlocks, gas filters and entirely self-sufficient energy and water supplies," John Nilsson, one of the estate agents in charge of trying to sell the building told The Local.

The two 400 square-metre floors are built on rubber cushions in order to better withstand an attack on the exterior of the mountain. The only way in is through a long tunnel carved out of the rock, at the end of which is a steel door.



The entrance to the mountain. Photo: Husman Hagberg

After passing through the door you then enter an airlock in order to prevent guests from bringing contamination inside the building. Instead, they must first use the decontamination centre, the showers for which still exist to this day.



Through the steel doors. Photo: Husman Hagberg

As if that isn't strange enough, the bottom level currently contains a laser-tag game (complete with some pretty appropriate decoration), and the top floor is decorated in a Star Wars theme.



An appropriate paint scheme... Photo: Husman Hagberg



Someone had a sense of humour. Photo: Husman Hagberg

"I have to say it's the most special property I've ever sold! A little bit of a 'wow' feeling when you walk in, and then you obviously start to think about the potential uses for the area, for housing servers, an amusement park or something like that," Nilsson explained.



In case you get bored. Photo: Husman Hagberg

The atomic bomb-proof bunker may seem niche, but Nilsson said there has been plenty of interest, and bidding is currently at 1.9 million kronor ($234,600) from a 995,000 ($122,891) kronor starting price. You couldn’t get a studio apartment in Stockholm for that…