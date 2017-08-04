Advertisement

In pictures: Heavy rain causes flooding in southern Sweden

4 August 2017
A flooded road in Eslöv, Skåne. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
4 August 2017
Heavy rainfall in the south of Sweden on Thursday caused flooding as water poured into cellar spaces and blocked roads.

Earlier this week national forecaster SMHI issued a class one weather warning (the least serious on a scale from one to three) for heavy rain in Skåne, noting that there was a risk of stormwater drains overflowing and cellars flooding, and their prediction proved to be accurate.

According to preliminary figures from the forecaster as much as 36 millimetres of rain fell in some parts of Skåne on Thursday.


Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT


Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

One video by local newspaper Sydsvenskan showed cars ploughing through deep water on a main road.

Elsewhere in Sweden there has been a weather problem of a different kind, with forest fires breaking out in Uppsala, Eskilstune and Norrköping earlier this week due to an unusually dry summer.

READ ALSO: Forest fires and torrential rain suggest Sweden's summer isn't getting any better

