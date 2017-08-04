Recipe: Salmon with Swedish cheese

Salmon with Swedish Västerbottensost. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

This recipe for salmon with Swedish Västerbottensost from food writer John Duxbury is simple and delicious.

This is a really easy dish to cook requiring just a few ingredients, little preparation and it is a cinch to serve! It is also straightforward to adapt to make it for a for a large group.

Tips

• In the UK, Västerbottensost can be bought at Waitrose (but you might need to order it), at specialist shops or online.

• If you can’t find Västerbottensost use another mature hard cheese such as cheddar, parmesan or a mixture.

• Although this dish is best freshly made, it does reheat tolerably well the next day.

• If possible, use a digital thermometer when baking fish to avoid overcooking. Swedes often use thermometers when cooking meat or fish, however, if you’ve not got a digital thermometer cook the fish until it is no longer translucent.

• If you can’t find lemon pepper add some lemon zest to the seasoning instead.

• Swedes would normally use matlagningsgrädde (cooking cream), which contains 15% fat, but it is fine to use single cream (18% fat) or whipping cream (39%) instead.

Ingredients

butter, for greasing

salt and lemon pepper

200 g (7 oz) spinach

600 g (1¼ lb) salmon fillet, cut into four pieces

100 g (4 oz) Västerbottensost, grated

300 ml (1¼ cups) cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190ºC (375ºF, gas 5, fan 175ºC).

2. Lightly butter a large ovenproof dish and sprinkle over some salt and lemon pepper.

3. Add the spinach and then place the salmon fillets on top.

4. Put the grated Västerbottensost on top of the salmon pieces and then pour the cream around the salmon, over the spinach.

5. Bake in the centre of the oven for 18-22 minutes, until the centre of the salmon reaches 52ºC (126ºF).

6. Serve with green peas and färskpotatis (new potatoes) in season or pommes duchesse (duchess potatoes). Garnish with dill sprigs and lemon wedges.

Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.