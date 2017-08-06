Advertisement

Swedish shop gets into Christmas spirit… in August

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 August 2017
12:17 CEST+02:00
christmasjulmustsemlor

Share this article

Swedish shop gets into Christmas spirit… in August
File photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 August 2017
12:17 CEST+02:00
The festive season appears to be underway at the Coop Marieberg store in Örebro, despite it being the middle of summer.

Apparently unable to hold back until December, the store has already dusted off some of its Christmas spirit, reports local media Nerikes Allehanda.

The Christmas-themed soft drink julmust (Christmas root beer) on sale at the outlet is, according to the store, not old stock being sold off, but a new special order from the brewery aimed at customers that want a head start on the popular yuletide beverage.

“There is a great demand for julmust all year round and this year we decided to offer the drink extra early,” Anders Hallberg, marketing manager with the Hammars brewery, told SVT Örebro.

Andreas Nytting, sales manager at the Marieberg store, told SVT that the decision to sell the root beer in August was a calculated risk, given the likely mixed reactions of customers.

“I guess there will be divided opinions as to whether it’s good or bad,” he said.

Julmust will be available in the store from now until Christmas, according to the report.

Julmust in Marieberg is not the only out-of-season product currently available in Swedish stores.

In Kumla, the Ica store has currently sold 700 semlor, traditional sweet rolls associated with Sweden’s Easter and Lent traditions.

Reactions to the rolls have also been mixed.

“[People have been] mostly positive. An elder gentleman muttered at me a little grumpily today, but people have otherwise appreciated them,” Magdalena Josefsson, who works in the store’s bakery, told TT.

Nytting told SVT that, despite the sale of the Christmas drink, the store was not about to take its fairy lights out of storage.

“The decorations can wait a little,” he said.

READ ALSO: Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave

christmasjulmustsemlor

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Six super Swedish family Easter traditions

Meet the Swede who invited a homeless Scot home for Christmas

Thousands of Christmas cards were stolen in Sweden this year

Ten historic pictures of Sweden at Christmas

Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave

Six sticky facts about Sweden's Fat Tuesday

The lowdown on the 20th day of Christmas

Donald Duck was Sweden's most watched TV show of 2016
Advertisement

More news

Sweden's hospital bed shortage exposed in shocking stats

In pictures: Tens of thousands join Pride Parades in Stockholm and Malmö

Swedish amusement park criticized for sign describing Sami as 'primitive'
Advertisement

One in three Swedes has farted and blamed it on the pet, survey finds. But wait, there's more...

Swedish government should do more to prevent suicides, charity argues

Swedish ten-year-old shows outdoor smarts after going missing in mountains

Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
Advertisement
3,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stockholm’s Pride parade briefly halted by right-wing extremists
  2. In pictures: Heavy rain causes flooding in southern Sweden
  3. Toxic eggs found in Germany, Netherlands also reached Sweden
  4. Two shot during Malmö store robbery
  5. Former Sweden minister departs job over party controversy
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/08
Moving to Sweden
07/08
Debt advice / assistance
07/08
Family issues in Sweden
07/08
Sweden's economic growth is 'crazy strong': analys
07/08
I love Cooking/baking!
07/08
Is Hammarkullen (no-go-zone) in Göteborg bad?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
View all notices
Advertisement