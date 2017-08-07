Advertisement

One in three Swedes has farted and blamed it on the pet, survey finds. But wait, there's more...

The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 August 2017
11:57 CEST+02:00
ikeasurvey

Share this article

One in three Swedes has farted and blamed it on the pet, survey finds. But wait, there's more...
Wasn't me. Photo: Dmyrto_Z/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 August 2017
11:57 CEST+02:00
What do Swedes do in their living room? If you're Ikea, that's a question you want to know the answer to, so the furniture giant asked pollsters to find out. Here's what they discovered.

Thirty-one percent of Swedes have at one point farted in their living room and tried to pin the blame for the stench on their pet, the survey by pollsters Sifo on behalf of Ikea found.

If you think that's disgusting, you will not be pleased to hear that 42 percent of Swedes have cut their toenails on the couch, 23 percent have eaten an old piece of candy they found on the couch, 21 percent have spilled something and flipped the cushion over instead of cleaning it up and 24 percent have wiped a booger off behind the couch at a friend's place.

Sifo quizzed 2,000 people about their secret habits at home for the nationally representative survey "Everything you don't want to know about life in the living room". It found that one fifth have cheated when playing board games with children, one third have lied about being out of candy because they wanted to eat it themselves, 24 percent have hidden the remote and 21 percent have faked a yawn to get guests to go home.

READ ALSO: Man gets his meatballs stuck in an Ikea stool


What do Swedes do in their living room? Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB/Scanpix

How comfortable are Swedes with nudity? Well, according to the survey 43 percent have walked around naked without caring about neighbours possibly being able to see them through the window, 29 percent have spent an evening naked on the couch, but 21 percent have left the room to avoid a sex scene on television.

Half of respondents told the survey they had spied on their neighbour through their living room window, 48 percent admitted to having cried watching a children's movie and 41 percent said they had at least at one point fallen asleep during a movie (and denied it).

The habit most people had in common was picking up dust bunnies with their hands instead of vacuuming – 77 percent said they had done that at least once in their life.

VIDEO: Ikea bowl sets Swedes' grapes on fire

ikeasurvey

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'

Swedes' love for EU grows stronger after Brexit vote

Ikea built a school for one of Italy's quake-hit towns

Swedes like Trump less than any other world leader

Swedes worry about climate change and terrorism but not about war: poll

Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag

Thousands apply for jobs at new Ikea store

Outcry over male-only Ikea catalogue released in Israel
Advertisement

More news

Autumn is here and there's nothing you can do about it

How to survive a Swedish crayfish party

'Are you Superman?': Swede cheats death and survives 16,000-volt shock

Advertisement

Opinion: Why I walk as a proud parent in the Stockholm Pride parade

Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

Sweden's hospital bed shortage exposed in shocking stats
Advertisement
3,640 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stockholm’s Pride parade briefly halted by right-wing extremists
  2. Toxic eggs found in Germany, Netherlands also reached Sweden
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  5. Two shot during Malmö store robbery
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/08
Sim card without contract
08/08
How to know market value of apartment
08/08
Taking leave of absence
07/08
Ikea's Fart Survey Reveals Some
07/08
Extending Schengen Visa for American HELP
07/08
Moving to Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
View all notices
Advertisement