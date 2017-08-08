Advertisement

Autumn is here and there's nothing you can do about it

The Local
news@thelocal.se
8 August 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
autumnweather

Share this article

Autumn is here and there's nothing you can do about it
Won't be long before everything looks like this. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
8 August 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
It's that time of the year again.

While much of continental Europe has been sweltering in extreme temperatures in the past couple of weeks, the Swedish summer heatwave has been notable mainly in its absence.

The highest temperature in July was recorded in Rörastrand, Bohuslän, on the south-western coast on the 20th when the mercury climbed to 27.2C – Sweden's lowest highest July temperature since 1979. On July 6th it dropped to -2.6C in Sveg in central Sweden.

And now, it seems, autumn is officially here.

According to Sweden's national weather agency SMHI, it reached parts of the Jämtland region, close to the border with Norway, and the areas around Abisko and Sarek national park in the far north last weekend.

The meteorological definition states that autumn arrives when temperatures stay below an average of 10C for five consecutive days. Thankfully, officially it never arrives before August 1st – low temperatures before then are considered minor aberrations at most.

It is not unusual for autumn to slowly begin to reach northern Sweden around this time of the year. Most of the country can expect it to get here by the end of September, while southern Sweden could see summer stick around until mid-October. Lucky devils.

Recommended reading:

autumnweather

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Sweden is heaven for cloud computing': Amazon Nordic chief

The head of Nordic operations for Amazon Web Services (AWS) has spelled out exactly why the US cloud computing giant chose to locate three state-of-the-art data centers in Sweden.

The one TV streaming service you need in Sweden

'In Sweden, everything just fell into place'

Discover Stockholm: 7 spectacular hidden gems

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Related articles

In pictures: Heavy rain causes flooding in southern Sweden

Forest fires and torrential rain: Sweden's summer isn't getting any better

Dry Swedish summer creates forest fire risk and low water levels

What to expect from Sweden's National Day weather

Summer is here now, right? Think again. Northern Sweden just had snow – in June!

Sweden prepares for heatwave as 30C temperatures predicted

Sweden celebrates as summer weather finally arrives after chilly spring

May in Sweden: Swimming season in the south, snow in the north
Advertisement

More news

Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists, new statistics show

Car crashes into people in Stockholm after elderly driver hits the wrong pedal: police

Cheeky seagull photobombs Swede's seaside lunch… and steals his food
Advertisement

How to survive a Swedish crayfish party

'Are you Superman?': Swede cheats death and survives 16,000-volt shock

Opinion: Why I walk as a proud parent in the Stockholm Pride parade

Seven reasons Gothenburg is way cooler than Stockholm
Advertisement
3,640 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons Gothenburg is way cooler than Stockholm
  2. How to survive a Swedish crayfish party
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  5. Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
08/08
Family issues in Sweden
08/08
Parquet Flooring Repair
08/08
Americanship affecting Swedish citizenship
08/08
How to know market value of apartment
08/08
Toll-free +44-808-280-2972 for HP Printer Support
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
View all notices
Advertisement