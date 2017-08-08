Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists, new statistics show

Tourists (and a wild duck) outside Stockholm City Hall. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT

Tourists flocked to Stockholm in record figures in early summer, fresh statistics suggest.

According to figures published by number-crunchers Statistics Sweden, tourists spent almost 50,000 more nights in Stockholm in June compared to the same month last year.

That's an increase by roughly four percent for the capital region.

The greater Malmö region in southern Sweden meanwhile saw an increase of almost 20,000 guest nights in the same month, while figures dropped by around 2,500 in the Gothenburg region.

The Local has previously reported that Sweden's urban areas have been attracting more and more tourists in the past year. That boost not only applies to the three biggest cities – Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö – although the capital does grab a large piece of the pie.

"Tourism continues to grow. If we look at the first six months it's up six percent and that is twice the rate of the rest of the country," Visit Stockholm CEO Tomas Andersson told public broadcaster SVT.

Germany is the most important market for Stockholm tourism, but Chinese tourists represent the biggest increase, according to Andersson.

"The Chinese market is growing by an average of 40 percent compared to the same period last year, so that market is growing very fast," he said.