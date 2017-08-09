Advertisement

Record number of tourists climbing Kebnekaise

The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 August 2017
11:32 CEST+02:00
kebnekaisemountainstraveltourism

Share this article

Record number of tourists climbing Kebnekaise
Make sure you bring the right equipment when hiking in the Swedish mountains. Photo: Fredrik Broman/imagebank.sweden.se
The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 August 2017
11:32 CEST+02:00
More and more tourists are visiting Sweden's mountains and particularly the highest peak, Kebnekaise, according to a Swedish tourist association.

"We're seeing that interest in hiking in the mountains has been on the increase for several years. More and more younger people and families with children are interested," Carina Hakenäs of the Swedish Tourist Association told the TT news agency.

In July the number of nights spent at the organization's mountain stations and huts increased by seven percent compared to the same month last year, with around 49,000 visitors. In June around 114,000 stayed at their 225 hostels across Sweden – an 11 percent increase on last year.

The number of people hiking up Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise (Giebmegáisi in northern Sami) is expected to increase from 8,000 in previous years to around 10,000 this year, reports TT. There are no official statistics, because most visitors walk the western route up the mountain without a guide.

Around 700 people have so far this year climbed via the eastern route, which crosses a glacier and requires climbing and a guide, a large increase on last year's 100 climbers.

"The eastern route is more weather-dependant and it's a tougher route up," said Hakenäs.

Kebnekaise's southern peak (2,097.1m above sea level) and northern peak (2,096.8m) are the two highest points in Sweden. The southern peak has had a habit of dropping in height for some years now however due to rising temperatures shrinking the glacier which forms its top.

Recommended reading:


Sitting on the highest point of Sweden. Photo: Oliver Gee

Swedish authorities warned earlier this summer that there has been an increase in call-outs to mountain rescue services after beginner hikers head out without the right equipment.

"Some are so inexperienced they can't even find the path up to Kebnekaise. Many are prepared, but the share that comes unprepared is getting bigger and bigger. It's a bit like 'just call mountain rescue if it doesn't work out'," Roine Norström, retired police officer and mountain rescuer, told newspaper NSD last month.

READ ALSO: Woman calls out mountain rescue helicopter because she was tired

Tourism is increasing in other parts of Sweden too. Record numbers of international tourists, with China representing the biggest increase, have been heading for Stockholm this summer.

Read more about Sweden on The Local's travel pages here.

kebnekaisemountainstraveltourism

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists, new statistics show

Cheeky seagull photobombs Swede's seaside lunch… and steals his food

Missing Swedish ten-year-old found after major search operation

Top five tips for climbing Kebnekaise

Tourists fed 'pizza, ice cream and sausages' to horses at Swedish farm

In pictures: Your Swedish summer snaps

Ten things that make a visit to Gotland unforgettable

Swedish tourists 'worry more about illness than terrorism'
Advertisement

More news

Sweden Democrats fall behind in new poll

Opinion: Why care about the Swedish government crisis?

Swedish experts call for new rules to get unfit elderly drivers off the road
Advertisement

'When you leave your house in the morning you can't be sure you'll come home. That's what Afghanistan is like'

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Pedestrian injured in Stockholm car crash after elderly driver hit the wrong pedal dies in hospital

Sweden predicted to be a cashless society by 2030
Advertisement
3,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons Gothenburg may be Sweden's coolest city
  2. How to survive a Swedish crayfish party
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  5. Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
10/08
Family issues in Sweden
09/08
Försäkringskassan registration process
09/08
How to know market value of apartment
09/08
Parquet Flooring Repair
09/08
What band or group would you love to see?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/08
Teacher for 6 and 4 years boys
08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
View all notices
Advertisement