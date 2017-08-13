Advertisement

No body in sunken Danish sub, reporter still missing: police

AFP
news@thelocal.se
13 August 2017
14:47 CEST+02:00
peter madsenkim wallsubmarinecopenhagen

Share this article

No body in sunken Danish sub, reporter still missing: police
Forensic investigators on the Nautilus submarine on Sunday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
13 August 2017
14:47 CEST+02:00
Danish police hunting for a missing journalist said on Sunday they searched a huge homemade submarine that sank last week, but no body was found.
"The sub has been searched and there is nobody on board -- neither dead nor alive," Copenhagen police homicide chief Jens Moller told reporters.
 
The journalist had been aboard the submarine before it sank. The vessel's 46-year-old inventor Peter Madsen has been accused of negligent manslaughter and was on Saturday remanded in custody for 24 days.
 
He has denied the allegations.
 
 
The vessel, the Nautilus, was refloated and towed to the Copenhagen port on Saturday, then emptied of water overnight. On Sunday police entered the sub and found it empty.
 
Police have identified the missing journalist as Kim Wall, a 30-year-old Swedish woman who was writing a feature about Madsen.
 
Nothing has been heard from her since Thursday evening when she boarded the sub with Madsen.
 
Her boyfriend alerted police early on Friday that she had not returned home as planned.
 
Madsen claims he dropped her off on the Refshaleoen island on Thursday evening after the interview.
 
Early Friday, Danish authorities announced they were looking for the Nautilus in waters off Copenhagen.
 
Around midday Friday, the vessel was located in a bay in Koge, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the Danish capital. Just after being located, Madsen was rescued and the submarine suddenly sank.
 
Madsen said in media interviews after his rescue that the sub encountered a problem with the ballast tank.
 
However, Moller said Sunday it appeared as though the sub was intentionally sunk, amid media speculation that Madsen may have downed the vessel to cover up a crime.
 
"It appears as though it was a deliberate action that caused the sub to sink," Moller said.
 
Wall is a freelance journalist based in China and the US. Her articles have appeared in the New York Times and the Guardian, among others.
 
"We're still hoping that we'll find Kim Wall alive, but we are preparing ourselves for the fact that she may not be," Moller said Sunday.
 
Madsen made headlines when he launched the 18-metre Nautilus in 2008, at the time the world's biggest homemade submarine.
 
peter madsenkim wallsubmarinecopenhagen

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish submarine owner detained over Swedish journalist's death

Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police

Stockholm airport gains on rival in busiest airport ranking

More rush-hour trains and shorter journey times promised for Öresund Bridge commuters

Nordic fight to host Nordea heats up as rumours of Sweden departure swirl

Sweden to end ID checks at border with Denmark

Car drove 15 km wrong way on Öresund bridge without crashing
Advertisement

More news

Sweden urges Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to 'come to their senses'

Two men suffer life-threatening injuries in Malmö shooting

Stockholm police chief reports self over emails
Advertisement

Swedish police make record narcotics seizure at Öresund Bridge

Tabloid mistakenly thinks Daniel Bedingfield got married after confusing him with a Swede

Swedish policeman halts traffic to ask a stranger for a dance: viral image

Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin
Advertisement
3,649 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish policeman halts traffic to ask a stranger for a dance: viral image
  2. Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub
  3. Danish submarine owner detained over Swedish journalist's death
  4. Man back in Sweden after deportation does not exactly go according to plan
  5. Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/08
Would Skatteverket accept c/o address?
13/08
Health Insurance & Uppehålskort
13/08
Private health insurrance
13/08
Non EU worker with family
13/08
Second hand piano/ piano lessons
13/08
Please give me some feedback
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/08
Teacher for 6 and 4 years boys
08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
View all notices
Advertisement