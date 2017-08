John Guidetti. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Sweden striker John Guidetti could miss up to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in Celta Vigo's 4-1 friendly win over Roma on Sunday.

“The medical services of RC Celta inform that the player has suffered a fracture in his right collarbone,” Celta said in a statement.

Celta boss Juan Carlos Unzue confirmed Guidetti would be out for “up to six weeks”.

As well as missing Celta's start to the La Liga season, the former Manchester City and Celtic man will be sidelined for Sweden's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus.

