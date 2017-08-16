Advertisement

Björn Borg picks tennis ace for Europe vs World cup

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 August 2017
08:21 CEST+02:00
björn borg john mcenroe laver cup tennis sport

Björn Borg picks tennis ace for Europe vs World cup
Swedish tennis star Björn Borg. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT
Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg has picked a player for his Team Europe facing John McEnroe's Team World at a tournament to be attended by some of the world's best tennis stars.

Borg said he had picked world number 15 Tomas Berdych for Team Europe at September's inaugural Laver Cup in Prague.

“Tomas signalled early he wanted to be part of this innovative new tournament and I'm delighted he will be joining the team,” said Borg, the captain of Team Europe.

“It shows the depth in our line-up when we can add a quality player who made last month's Wimbledon semi-finals as a captain's pick,” Borg said on the Laver Cup website.

The 31-year-old Czech will team up with Marin Cilic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem for the new tournament to be played in Prague's O2 Arena on September 22nd-24th.

“To play alongside them in an event like this will be a different experience and I can't wait to be part of it,” Berdych said.

“To play in my home city of Prague in front of our amazing Czech fans just makes it even more special.”

Borg has yet to choose his second captain's pick to complete the six-member team.


Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon in July. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP

Team World, captained by John McEnroe, comprises John Isner, Sam Querrey, Milos Raonic and Jack Sock at the moment.

Named after Rod Laver, the last man to achieve the calendar Grand Slam in 1969, the Laver Cup will be held every year except in an Olympic season, with four matches each day – three in singles, one in doubles.

