Advertisement

Surströmming: What you need to know before trying Sweden's fermented herring

The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 August 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
surströmmingfermented herringherringfoodrecipes

Share this article

Surströmming: What you need to know before trying Sweden's fermented herring
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, second from left, enjoying the surströmming premiere in 2016. Photo: Susanne Lindholm/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 August 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
Before you turn your nose up at Sweden's pungent-smelling fermented surströmming, read this.

What is surströmming?

Surströmming. That's Swedish for "sour herring" and is fermented herring. They are plucked out of the Baltic Sea before they are stored for months to stew in their own bacteria through a carefully calibrated autolysis method which creates rather smelly acids, using just enough salt to prevent it from rotting. Don't look scared, this is an old food preservation method and has been around for thousands of years around the world. 

WATCH: Dog tries Swedish fermented herring for the first time and the result is not good


Canning the surströmming. Photo: Ralf Bergman/TT

When do you eat it?

The traditional 'surströmming premiere' is held on the third Thursday in August. That's when Swedes crack open their cans of surströmming – if the can has a slight bulge, don't worry, it's because the fermentation process continues even after the herring is canned.

READ ALSO: Swedes show the world how to eat fermented herring


See? Doesn't that just look delicious? Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

How do you eat it?

Not like BuzzFeed's American staff, who published a video of themselves trying it for the first time, using words like "dead body" and "baby diaper" to describe the smell. They incensed one Swedish surströmming expert so much that he published his own instruction video to how to really enjoy this unusual delicacy.

Eat it with onion, sour cream, bread, potatoes and a glass of snaps.

But before you eat it, remember to store it correctly. Ruben Madsen of the Surströmming Academy on the island of Ulvön says "it must always be stored in a cool environment. If it is stored in a warm place, then the lactic acid destroys the proteins and there is no fish left inside the can".

READ ALSO: Sweden in plea to save stinky fermented herring

Baby diaper?!

It does have a strong smell, there's no denying that. If you don't like it, there are various tactics to mitigate it as much as possible. One is to open the can under water. Another is to eat it outdoors. Alternatively, as soon as you open the can, stick your nose as close as possible and take a deep breath to immunize yourself – nothing will smell bad after that.

Don't worry, it tastes better than it smells, after your nostrils get over that initial shock.

READ ALSO: Swedish herring party sparks gas leak fears

And all Swedes eat this?

Admittedly, it is not to everyone's liking. Traditionally, it is also more common in northern Sweden, and especially on the north-eastern coastline around the High Coast and further north in the Norrland region.

READ ALSO: Swedish prison rules fermented herring is a 'security risk'

Cans of surströmming. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

surströmmingfermented herringherringfoodrecipes

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How to throw your own Swedish crayfish party

How to survive a Swedish crayfish party

Recipe: Salmon with Swedish cheese

Recipe: How to make a delicious Swedish spiced berry compote

Swedish recipe: How to make gooseberry and elderflower compote

This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty

Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

Advertisement

More news

Protesters to march against 'chaos' in Swedish maternity care

'Swedish police should prioritize crimes against freedom of speech'

Who will defend the defenders of free speech? How Sweden is tackling threats against politicians and journalists
Advertisement

Relative 'used scissors to stab victim's neck' in suspected Swedish honour killing

Swedish soldiers to fend off pirates near Somalia

The first snow of the season just fell in Sweden

Too outrageous for public eyes? Swede's 'offensive' personal number plate request rejected
Advertisement
3,564 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven things you should never say to your Swedish boss
  2. Watch: Incredible viral footage of a rare white elk in Sweden
  3. How to throw your own Swedish crayfish party
  4. What exactly is Sweden doing in North Korea?
  5. Danish submarine 'deliberately sunk' after journalist vanished
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
University Crisis in Sweden
17/08
Migrationsverket Employment Form Correction
17/08
Looking for English speaking highschools in Scania
17/08
How to find other musicians in Stockholm
17/08
Chicago 'much worse' than Malmö
17/08
Non EU worker with family
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Grand independence day competitions 2017
15/08
Searching for a job in the Hudiksvall area
09/08
Teacher for 6 and 4 years boys
08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
View all notices
Advertisement