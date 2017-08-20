Protesters march against 'chaos' in Swedish maternity care

In 16 Swedish towns and cities demonstrators Demonstrators -- including midwives and members of the public -- took to the streets to march for better maternity care.

Around 170 protesters had gathered in Jönköping in southern Sweden. Emily Wallstedt, one of the organizers, said there had been no response yet from the county council politicians, but she remained hopeful.

"Hopefully it sends a clear message that it's members of the public, and not an organization, who have had enough. The ball is in the politicians' court; they need to listen to the people and to the midwives," Wallstedt told TT newswire.