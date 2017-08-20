Advertisement

Protesters march against 'chaos' in Swedish maternity care

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 August 2017
17:27 CEST+02:00
maternityhealthcaremidwives

Share this article

Protesters march against 'chaos' in Swedish maternity care
Protesters in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 August 2017
17:27 CEST+02:00
A series of demonstrations were held in towns and cities across Sweden on Saturday, in protest against the "chaos" at the country's maternity wards.
In 16 Swedish towns and cities demonstrators Demonstrators -- including midwives and members of the public -- took to the streets to march for better maternity care.
 
 
Around 170 protesters had gathered in Jönköping in southern Sweden. Emily Wallstedt, one of the organizers, said there had been no response yet from the county council politicians, but she remained hopeful.
 
"Hopefully it sends a clear message that it's members of the public, and not an organization, who have had enough. The ball is in the politicians' court; they need to listen to the people and to the midwives," Wallstedt told TT newswire.
 
Organized by Födelsevrålet, a non-profit representing pregnant women who have experienced problems during childbirth, the demonstrations follow a number of high-profile stories from recent months exposing the strained maternity care situation in Sweden.
 
In January, two Swedish midwives made international headlines when they launched a course instructing expectant parents on how to give birth in a car, as the pending closure of Sellefteå’s maternity ward would mean a journey of up to 200 kilometres to the nearest ward. The Sollefteå maternity ward subsequently closed as planned due to cost-cutting measures, despite protesters occupying the building. 
 
 
Other stories to grab headlines include a Swedish midwife who went viral when she explained that there is no time to urinate or change sanitary products during night shifts at a Stockholm hospital, and instances of families being flown to Finland to give birth as an emergency solution to overcrowding at Swedish maternity wards.
 
maternityhealthcaremidwives

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Protesters to march against 'chaos' in Swedish maternity care

'No time to change sanitary products': Swedish viral image shows tough side of being a midwife

Swedish blogger films her entire childbirth and puts it on YouTube

Sweden's hospitals struggle to solve summer nurse shortage

Why Sweden now has English and Arabic speaking digital doctors

Anti-abortion midwife was not discriminated against, Swedish court rules

Funding boost won't save Swedish maternity ward which inspired 'car birth' course

Swedes set to occupy closing maternity ward which inspired 'car birth' course
Advertisement

More news

Sweden's tax agency rejects 'Prince' name change

Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen

Swedish summer cottage murder trial: the sentence
Advertisement

Why Sweden's ice hockey referees will wear the rainbow flag this season

Spontaneous dancing still forbidden in Swedish bars, despite promise of rule change

Stockholm house prices double in a decade

Henrik Stenson claims first title of the year and sets new Swedish record
Advertisement
3,529 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
  2. Who will defend the defenders of free speech? How Sweden is tackling threats against politicians and journalists
  3. Terror situation in Europe is the 'new normal', says Swedish security boss
  4. Massive show of support for refugee youths protesting Sweden's Afghanistan deportations
  5. Spontaneous dancing still forbidden in Swedish bars, despite promise of rule change
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/08
Chicago 'much worse' than Malmö
21/08
Help to buy from sweden
21/08
Gothenburg's English Comedy Club - Sept to Dec
21/08
Expat Facebook Group?
21/08
Mayweather vs McGregor fight?
20/08
Leaving Sweden - Private pension?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/08
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm..
21/08
Searching for work in skåne/ mälmo
21/08
Looking for a job in Stockholm.Speak fluently several lang.
21/08
Shared accomodation
21/08
17/08
Grand independence day competitions 2017
View all notices
Advertisement