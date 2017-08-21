Advertisement

Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police

21 August 2017
20:31 CEST+02:00
Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police
Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Scanpix
21 August 2017
20:31 CEST+02:00
Copenhagen police have confirmed that they have found the body of a woman in the water on the coast of the island of Amager south of the Danish capital.

At a press briefing on Monday evening, investigation leader Jens Møller Jensen said that a female torso, without arms, legs or head, had been found in water off the island of Amager.

Police are so far unable to confirm the identity of the woman.

“We have recovered the body in the proper manner. It is the torso of a woman… The torso has been taken to the Department of Forensic Medicine [at the University of Copenhagen, ed.] where an inquest will be conducted,” Jensen said.

“Clearly, the police, like the media and everyone else, are speculating as to whether [the body] is Kim Wall. It far, far too early to say anything about that. We simply do not know,” he added.

Autopsy of the body would be completed either on Monday night or on Tuesday, the lead inspector said.

At 3:41pm on Monday, police received a report from a resident of a body lying in water on the shore of the southwestern part of Amager.

Freelance journalist Kim Wall went missing after having boarded the 18-metre UC3 Nautilus sub on the evening of August 10th, apparently as part of her work on a feature story about its owner, inventor and entrepreneur Peter Madsen.

Madsen was brought back alone to a harbour on Copenhagen on Friday after the vessel sank in waters near Køge Bay.

The submarine owner initially claimed that he had brought Wall back to land at around 10:30pm on the night of her disappearance.

Copenhagen Police confirmed on Monday morning that Madsen told Copenhagen City Court on August 12th that he had buried Wall at sea after she died on board due to an “accident”.

The information was kept behind closed doors by the court until today.

 

