Advertisement

Swedish animal lover offers 10,000 reward for info on cat hit and run

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 August 2017
07:30 CEST+02:00
catjuliahit and runsäffle

Share this article

Swedish animal lover offers 10,000 reward for info on cat hit and run
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 August 2017
07:30 CEST+02:00
An animal lover in western Sweden has offered a 10,000 kronor ($1,236) reward for anyone with information that can help police find the person who killed a cat by running it over while filming the attack.

The cat, Julia, was run over by a car in Säffle last Tuesday, with the people inside filming it then speeding away. Witnesses explained the driver came at a high speed and aimed for the 15-year-old animal, which was sitting on the pavement, while several said they were upset because they heard laughter and cheers from the car.

The story has earned national media attention in Sweden, as people try to figure out who killed the animal to no avail.

TV presenter Peter Rylander was one of those upset by the story, and has now decided to try and help by offering a reward for information.

"It's a tragic and horrible incident. I read in an article that there are witnesses, but no one took the registration number," he told local newspaper Säffle-Tidningen.

The reward will be offered to anyone who can provide accurate and correct information on who killed the cat, he explained.

READ ALSO: Missing cat returns home after nine years

catjuliahit and runsäffle

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Missing cat returns home after NINE years

Swedish cat adopts two baby chicks and it's incredibly cute

Swedish cat owner finds lost pet a decade later

Police reported for killing and freezing cat

Will this Swedish cat be home for Christmas?

How did this Swedish cat turn up in south France?

Hero cat cheered for saving owner from blaze

Claws out as Swedish cat lovers clash in court
Advertisement

More news

Limbs removed 'deliberately' from Copenhagen body: police

Sweden's highest mountain grew by more than a metre this year

Swedish hospital denies operations to correct botched plastic surgery
Advertisement

Thieves make off with four tonnes of Ferrero chocolate in southern Sweden

Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police

Sweden's tax agency rejects 'Prince' name change

Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
Advertisement
3,510 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five Swedish summer habits that confuse newcomers
  2. Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
  3. Spontaneous dancing still forbidden in Swedish bars, despite promise of rule change
  4. Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police
  5. Limbs removed 'deliberately' from Copenhagen body: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/08
Tenancy law question
23/08
Moving service cancellation rights
22/08
Iraqi failed asylum seekers
22/08
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
22/08
Student to Sambo
22/08
Sweden: bastion of the progressive
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
Tutor/Babysitter
22/08
moving UK to Sweden van share
22/08
Flyttransport
21/08
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm..
21/08
Searching for work in skåne/ mälmo
21/08
Looking for a job in Stockholm.Speak fluently several lang.
View all notices
Advertisement