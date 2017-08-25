Police search for two suspects following Gothenburg shooting

File photo not related to the story. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Police in Gothenburg are hunting for two suspects after a man was found with gunshot injuries in suburb Frölunda.

Officers were called to the southwestern suburb at 22:00 by several people in the area who heard gunshots, and found the injured man when they arrived. Police dogs also found empty bullet casings at scene.

“He he was found in or at the entrance to Bergkristallsparken with what appeared to be gunshot injuries," police west region spokesperson Ulla Brehm told news agency TT.

Police are now looking for two suspected perpetrators who fled the scene in a dark car. According to witnesses, they were wearing dark clothing.

The condition of the man who was shot is currently not known. Aged between 20 and 30, he was taken to the hospital and police have now launched a preliminary investigation into attempted murder.

“We have several witnesses and they'll of course have more details during interviews, and the various interviews will complement one another. We have police with good personal and local knowledge in this area, but it may be that we get a better picture of what happened through physical descriptions and information from different people that is pieced together," Brehm explained to newspaper Göteborgs Posten.

READ ALSO: Crime expert on Gothenburg's 'cycle of violence'