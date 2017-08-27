Swedish government pledges millions for green industry

Isabella Lövin. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

Sweden’s government has announced investments totalling 300 million kronor (31.5 million euros) to help the manufacturing industry reduce its carbon emissions.

Climate minister Isabella Lövin announced the pledge during a summer speech in which she also urged the opposition Moderate Party – whose leader Anna Kinberg Batra resigned on Friday – to distance itself from the nationalist Sweden Democrats.

“We must not be naïve. We must not give right wing extremists political influence. The Moderates are currently going through a crisis. That crisis does not come down to one person, but a choice: should a right wing majority be built with the Sweden Democrats or not?”, Lövin, spokesperson for the Green Party, the junior partner in Sweden's coalition government, said at a speech in Avesta.

But the primary focus of Lövin’s speech remained the environment, reports news agency TT.

“The 25 billion we have so far invested in the climate should be followed by at least the same amount again. Solar panels should shine on all new houses, and it should be quick and easy to charge electric cars anywhere in the country. And away with unnecessary plastic bags and packaging,” she said.

Lövin said in the speech that industry which contributes to around one third of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, should now be made a priority.

“We must find ways to manufacture without damaging the environment,” she said.

The government will invest 300 million kronor annually until 2040 in an effort to bring down emissions created by industries such as iron and steel, writes TT.

“I am completely convinced that it is possible to combine reduced emissions with strong industrial growth,” Lövin said.

Although Swedish industry is already “very efficient,” more money is required to encourage investment in technological changes and upgrades, according to the report.

The money will primarily support studies and investments, with universities and research institutes, as well as the manufacturing sector, able to benefit from the investment.

Lövin is schedued to meet industry bosses next month.

