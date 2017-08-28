Advertisement

Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike

The Local
news@thelocal.se
28 August 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
saspilotsstriketravelbusiness

Share this article

Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike
Norwegian and Danish SAS pilots could go on strike. Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
28 August 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
SAS pilots could go on strike next month after failing to reach an agreement on how to interpret rules in a collective bargaining agreement.

Members of Danish and Norwegian unions Dansk Pilotforening (DPF), SAS-flygeres Forening (NSF) and SAS Norge Pilotforening (SNF) are threatening to walk out, reports Danish aviation news site Check-in.dk

"There has been no prospect of success whatsoever in negotiations over the summer. On the contrary, SAS has repeatedly insisted on its interpretation of the current agreement, to the pilots' disadvantage," wrote DPF in a letter sent to its members, seen by Check-in.dk.

For DPF, it means that its pilots on short-haul flights in Europe could walk out from September 11th.

A sticking point between the two sides is the pilots' schedules during peak seasons and how to interpret the collective agreement rules for pilots' working conditions, report Danish media.

The strike threat does not include the Swedish pilots' union, which has been involved in negotiations with SAS since the end of March. It did not comment on whether or not it planned to take similar action.

"We are meeting soon for another round of negotiations," its chairman Martin Lindgren told the TT news agency.

He said the three unions threatening strike make up around two thirds of SAS pilots.

"It is very hard to say exactly how many flights would be affected if a strike really goes ahead, but it is inevitable that it would affect flights here in Sweden. Partly the flights between Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, but it could also have major knock-on effects for all operations," said Lindgren.

SAS is fifty percent owned by the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish states.

saspilotsstriketravelbusiness

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What you need to know about Sweden's new football capital Östersund

Are these the 10 most beautiful spots in Sweden?

Technical problems force SAS planes to turn back three times in a week

This was the sunniest place in Sweden this summer

Record number of tourists climbing Kebnekaise

Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists, new statistics show

Cheeky seagull photobombs Swede's seaside lunch… and steals his food

Top five tips for climbing Kebnekaise
Advertisement

More news

Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years

Top Oxford academic quits after finding out about Trump donation

The story of Sweden's 'housing crisis'
Advertisement

Former Swedish PM Carl Bildt most popular choice as new Moderate leader: poll

Stockholm derby match marred by multiple violent riots

Third baby on the way for Sweden's Princess Madeleine

'He took so much absolute joy in doing music': Gothenburg producer Pedro Ferreira on working with Joe Strummer, The Darkness and more
Advertisement
3,584 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish police defend actions after church migrants raid
  2. The story of Sweden's 'housing crisis'
  3. Police arrest one after Malmö hit by 'extensive' car fires
  4. Swedish government pledges millions for green industry
  5. Third baby on the way for Sweden's Princess Madeleine
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/08
Migrationsverket and criminals
28/08
English pre schools in Lund
28/08
Families for a documentary series
28/08
Army surplus stores
28/08
Moving service cancellation rights
28/08
Freedom of speech
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/08
English Swedish tutor
24/08
Samba de Gafieira & Forró workshop
22/08
Tutor/Babysitter
22/08
moving UK to Sweden van share
22/08
Flyttransport
21/08
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm..
View all notices
Advertisement