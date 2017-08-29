Advertisement

International students struggle to find housing at Swedish university

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
29 August 2017
11:11 CEST+02:00
housingstudent housinghousing crisislund universityuniversity

Share this article

International students struggle to find housing at Swedish university
Lund University. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
29 August 2017
11:11 CEST+02:00
International students have been struggling to get accommodation through Sweden's Lund University this year after almost 500 homes normally set aside for them were lost.

Some students said they have resorted to living in a van or considered changing university due to being unable to find housing, according to Sveriges Radio, who first reported the story.

"At the end of May we contacted the group we judged would have a very hard time or no chance at all of getting housing, and made it clear that they would need to look for housing elsewhere. Only students who are subject to a housing guarantee are promised housing. No one else is promised housing in any way," Lund University’s head of housing Nikolas Pieta Theofanous told The Local.

The loss of 480 student homes was caused by the end of an agreement between the university and student housing company AF Bostäder.

"We knew for a year that the agreement would no longer be valid. That has been very clearly communicated to all relevant parties at Lund University. We have also emphasized during the application stage that this year's application is tougher than in previous years because we have a smaller housing stock," he continued.

The University normally aims to keep 1,500 homes aside for foreign students, but has not managed to this year. It has instead tried to help students find housing through alternative sources, Theofanous explained:

"We have strengthened our organization in order to answer questions and provide guidance on how to find other housing during the end of the spring and the entire summer."

READ ALSO: Our guide to the different ways of finding student housing in Sweden

IN-DEPTH: The story of Sweden’s housing crisis

According to the Swedish National Union of Students' yearly housing report, 13 Swedish cities are currently in a "red zone" where new students cannot be guaranteed housing during their first six months of term. In 11 cities it can take less than six months but some of the housing is too expensive or has other shortcomings, while in nine cities students are guaranteed secure housing within a month.

Lund is one of the student cities marked as red, and it is becoming more common for international students to opt against taking up an offer of studying there due to problems finding housing, the report notes.

housingstudent housinghousing crisislund universityuniversity

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The story of Sweden's 'housing crisis'

Swedish star Lykke Li sells her bohemian chic Stockholm apartment: in pictures

Sweden the best performing Nordic nation in new ranking of world's top universities

Almost 580,000 now waiting for apartments in Stockholm

Good for meeting friends, eating and living: what Gothenburgers think of Gothenburg

Five ways to cure homesickness as a German in Stockholm

Swedish universities among top 100 in the world

Record number of Swedish university students caught cheating
Advertisement

More news

Meeting between Swedish and Norwegian ministers scrapped following 'no-go zone' claims

Sweden's government wants newspapers to pay less tax in an effort to combat fake news

Meet the Chinese designer making pollution masks out of Ikea bags
Advertisement

Danish police scan submarine for hidden compartments

These are the employers young Swedes like the most

Sales of green cars soar in Sweden

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
Advertisement
3,576 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish police defend actions after church migrants raid
  2. Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years
  3. The story of Sweden's 'housing crisis'
  4. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  5. Third baby on the way for Sweden's Princess Madeleine
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
Hemnet the main/only place listing house for sale?
30/08
Freedom of speech
29/08
mortgage discount rates
29/08
Norway learns from Sweden's mistakes
29/08
Changing address of husband
29/08
Problem in getting a Bank Loan
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
29/08
Flute teacher available for lessons in Malmö
29/08
3 room 72 kvm Mösebacke (3-month lease)
View all notices
Advertisement