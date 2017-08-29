Sales of green cars soar in Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
29 August 2017
07:52 CEST+02:00
technewscarsmotorgreenenvironmenteco

Share this article

Sales of green cars soar in Sweden
New super-eco cars account for almost 5 percent of the market. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
29 August 2017
07:52 CEST+02:00
Swedish sales of environmentally friendly cars continued to increase in the first half of 2017.

According to fresh figures from Swedish car industry organization Bil Sweden, newly registered so-called 'super-eco cars' accounted for 4.1 percent of all new cars in the first seven months of this year.

Super-eco cars are vehicles with less than 50g/km carbon dioxide emissions.

"New registrations of super-eco cars have increased by 34 percent so far this year," said Bil Sweden CEO Bertil Moldén.

"In real terms that means that around 9,000 super-eco cars have been registered this year. Even though super-eco cars are increasing from low levels, it is a positive environmental trend which we're seeing alongside the gradual increase of electric cars every year."

READ ALSO: This is Swedes' favourite car model (hint: it's not a Volvo)

Almost half of all new super-eco cars were registered in the capital region, which Bil Sweden explains is partly because they are bought by leasing firms and major companies based in Stockholm.

Overall, the registrations of new cars in Sweden grew by three percent in January-July.

"If that trend continues 2017 will be a new record year on the car market. The biggest rise was in Stockholm county, up by 11 percent, followed by Skåne, up by six percent," said Moldén.

Swedish tech news on The Local is
brought to you in partnership with
Data Centers by Sweden
technewscarsmotorgreenenvironmenteco

Share this article

Related articles

These are the employers young Swedes like the most

Swedish government pledges millions for green industry

Wanted in Sweden: Manure from hundreds of horses to heat homes

Don't fly to Arlanda without extra fuel, pilots warn after drone incidents

It's now possible to buy your own airport in Sweden – if you can convince the owner

Swedish app wants to 'make men think twice before sending unsolicited photos of their privates'

Opinion: Why care about the Swedish government crisis?

Sweden predicted to be a cashless society by 2030

More news

Meeting between Swedish and Norwegian ministers scrapped following 'no-go zone' claims

Sweden's government wants newspapers to pay less tax in an effort to combat fake news

Meet the Chinese designer making pollution masks out of Ikea bags

Danish police scan submarine for hidden compartments

International students struggle to find housing at Swedish university

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years
3,576 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish police defend actions after church migrants raid
  2. Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years
  3. The story of Sweden's 'housing crisis'
  4. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  5. Third baby on the way for Sweden's Princess Madeleine

Discussion forum

30/08
Hemnet the main/only place listing house for sale?
30/08
Freedom of speech
29/08
mortgage discount rates
29/08
Norway learns from Sweden's mistakes
29/08
Changing address of husband
29/08
Problem in getting a Bank Loan
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
29/08
Flute teacher available for lessons in Malmö
29/08
3 room 72 kvm Mösebacke (3-month lease)
View all notices