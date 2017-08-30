Advertisement

US Defence Secretary Mattis warned Sweden not to sign anti-nuclear weapons treaty: report

The Local
news@thelocal.se
30 August 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
unjames mattispeter hultqvistmargot wallströmnuclear weaponsusunited states

Share this article

US Defence Secretary Mattis warned Sweden not to sign anti-nuclear weapons treaty: report
US Defence Secretary James Mattis. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP
The Local
news@thelocal.se
30 August 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
US Secretary of Defence James Mattis sent a letter to Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist warning the Nordic nation of a negative impact on relations should they sign an anti-nuclear bomb treaty, according to a report in a Swedish newspaper.

Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reports that the letter was registered at the Swedish Department of Defence on Tuesday, and regards Sweden's intention to sign a treaty banning nuclear bombs when it opens for signatures from any UN member state in September.

The treaty was first backed by 122 countries including Sweden in a vote at the New York UN headquarters in July, but countries with nuclear arms boycotted the conference, as did some of their allies.

READ ALSO: Sweden to vote in favour of nuclear weapons ban

According to SvD, Mattis warned in the letter that Swedish-American defence cooperation would be hampered if Sweden signs the treaty.

"The implication is that if the government signs the convention banning nuclear weapons, including on Swedish territory, it would impact both defence cooperation during peace time and the possibility of military support from the USA in a crisis situation," SvD claims.

Earlier in August, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström wrote that the government intended on signing the treaty, and "Sweden’s vote in favour was entirely in line with our disarmament policy as part of a broader security policy".

"Our initial assessment shows that our bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation, including our partnership with Nato and cooperation with the United States, France and the United Kingdom, can continue," she added.

unjames mattispeter hultqvistmargot wallströmnuclear weaponsusunited states

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden summons Turkish ambassador over writer and activist arrests

Sweden urges Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to 'come to their senses'

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Sweden asks Turkey to free jailed human rights activist

Social Democrats evoke Obama election poster in campaign to back defence minister

Analysis: Was Prime Minister Löfven's cabinet reshuffle a smart move?

Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion

Opposition pushes ahead with no-confidence motion against defence minister
Advertisement

More news

This huge collection of Swedish postcards captures 100 years of history in images

Swedes vote on the Stockholm island they would get rid of

Skåne town moves closer to introducing Sweden's first begging ban
Advertisement

Swedes in sauna row spark police action (only in Sweden?)

Smash-and-grab raid on iconic Stockholm store NK

15 great English-language acts at Sweden's Fringe festivals

Meeting between Swedish and Norwegian ministers scrapped following 'no-go zone' claims
Advertisement
3,576 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years
  2. The story of Sweden's 'housing crisis'
  3. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  4. Danish police scan submarine for hidden compartments
  5. Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
Sweden Just Too Egotistical
30/08
"Hardly Neutral" Swedish Media Lie
30/08
mortgage discount rates
30/08
Swedish Australians petitioning Swedish officials
30/08
Hemnet the main/only place listing house for sale?
30/08
Norway learns from Sweden's mistakes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement