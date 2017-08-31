In Pictures: This Swedish farmhouse has been standing since 1738

The house in Jämtland has been restored by its current owners, who bought it in 1957 and have filled it with historical items from the region.
Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling
Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling
Apart from a few hidden modern amenities (like a mini-kitchen tucked behind a stove), the old wood building is more reminiscent of stepping into a museum than a still in use home, although it has been used as a summer residence on occasion.
Along with several additional smaller buildings, it also has a cellar of an unknown age that could date back even further than 1738.
Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling
The property is on sale for a starting price of 2.7 million kronor ($338,000) – minus the antiquities and objects inside, which will be sold in a separate auction. Take a look at some of the other pictures in the gallery below.