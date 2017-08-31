Advertisement

In Pictures: This Swedish farmhouse has been standing since 1738

The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 August 2017
16:01 CEST+02:00
historyfarmhousepropertyhomes

Share this article

In Pictures: This Swedish farmhouse has been standing since 1738
The house has been standing since 1738. Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling
The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 August 2017
16:01 CEST+02:00
A rare opportunity to own a home from three centuries ago has come up in Sweden after the owners of a farmhouse from 1738 decided to sell.

The house in Jämtland has been restored by its current owners, who bought it in 1957 and have filled it with historical items from the region.


Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling


Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling

Apart from a few hidden modern amenities (like a mini-kitchen tucked behind a stove), the old wood building is more reminiscent of stepping into a museum than a still in use home, although it has been used as a summer residence on occasion.

Along with several additional smaller buildings, it also has a cellar of an unknown age that could date back even further than 1738.


Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling

The property is on sale for a starting price of 2.7 million kronor ($338,000) – minus the antiquities and objects inside, which will be sold in a separate auction. Take a look at some of the other pictures in the gallery below.

IN HERE: Click here for more images of the house

historyfarmhousepropertyhomes

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

This huge collection of Swedish postcards captures 100 years of history in images

Swedish star Lykke Li sells her bohemian chic Stockholm apartment: in pictures

Stockholm house prices double in a decade

It's now possible to buy your own airport in Sweden – if you can convince the owner

Ten words you (maybe) didn't know came from the Vikings

Interview: The stories behind Gotland's 98 medieval churches

History dies deep in the woods: The forgotten Nazi concentration camp survivors in the forests of Småland

European Commission urges Sweden to tackle housing crisis
Advertisement

More news

Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher agues

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
Advertisement

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?

Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm

Saab to partner India's Adani in major fighter jet deal: reports

Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
Advertisement
3,632 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedes in sauna row spark police action (only in Sweden?)
  2. Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
  3. Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
  4. US Defence Secretary Mattis warned Sweden not to sign anti-nuclear weapons treaty: report
  5. Smash-and-grab raid on iconic Stockholm store NK
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
01/09
Fake News Swedish Style: Swedes in sauna row
01/09
Moving from Sweden to the UK
01/09
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
01/09
What band or group would you love to see?
31/08
"Hardly Neutral" Swedish Media Lie
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement