In Pictures: This Swedish farmhouse has been standing since 1738

The house has been standing since 1738. Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling

A rare opportunity to own a home from three centuries ago has come up in Sweden after the owners of a farmhouse from 1738 decided to sell.

The house in Jämtland has been restored by its current owners, who bought it in 1957 and have filled it with historical items from the region.



Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling



Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling

Apart from a few hidden modern amenities (like a mini-kitchen tucked behind a stove), the old wood building is more reminiscent of stepping into a museum than a still in use home, although it has been used as a summer residence on occasion.

Along with several additional smaller buildings, it also has a cellar of an unknown age that could date back even further than 1738.



Photo: Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling

The property is on sale for a starting price of 2.7 million kronor ($338,000) – minus the antiquities and objects inside, which will be sold in a separate auction. Take a look at some of the other pictures in the gallery below.

