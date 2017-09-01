Advertisement

In pictures: Stockholm Fashion Week 2017

1 September 2017
16:30 CEST+02:00
Fashion designer Louise Xin. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local
Here's how it looked this week when throngs of fashionistas descended on Stockholm.

Fashion designers presented their Spring/Summer 2018 collections over three exhilarating days in Stockholm this week. The event attracted fashion watchers from all over the world, with other Nordic countries particularly well represented. 

Let's take a look at some of the wondrous creations on display, both on and off the catwalk. 

 

Power puff girls 🦄🌸🦄 #fwstockholm

A post shared by DARJA BARANNIK (@darjabarannik) on


Fashion editor Therese Hellström's fluffy footwear. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local

 

STREETSTYLE. Detaljer på Stockholms modevecka. ✨ Länk i bio. Foto: @studioemmasvensson #ellesverige #fwstockholm

A post shared by ELLE Sverige (@ellesverige) on


Stylist Tsemaye Opubor. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local


Fashion designer Mikaela Höök. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local

 

SS18 RUNWAY. Adesuwa - look 13. #fwstockholm #ss18

A post shared by RODEBJER (@rodebjerofficial) on

 

Page one, two, three

 

