In pictures: Stockholm Fashion Week 2017

Fashion designer Louise Xin. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local

Here's how it looked this week when throngs of fashionistas descended on Stockholm.

Fashion designers presented their Spring/Summer 2018 collections over three exhilarating days in Stockholm this week. The event attracted fashion watchers from all over the world, with other Nordic countries particularly well represented.

Let's take a look at some of the wondrous creations on display, both on and off the catwalk.

Power puff girls 🦄🌸🦄 #fwstockholm A post shared by DARJA BARANNIK (@darjabarannik) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:38am PDT



Fashion editor Therese Hellström's fluffy footwear. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local

STREETSTYLE. Detaljer på Stockholms modevecka. ✨ Länk i bio. Foto: @studioemmasvensson #ellesverige #fwstockholm A post shared by ELLE Sverige (@ellesverige) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT



Stylist Tsemaye Opubor. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local



Fashion designer Mikaela Höök. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local

SS18 RUNWAY. Adesuwa - look 13. #fwstockholm #ss18 A post shared by RODEBJER (@rodebjerofficial) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

