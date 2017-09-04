Advertisement

Politician steps down after using 'terrorist bomber' security alias

4 September 2017
Photo: Gustav Sjöholm/TT
A local head of Sweden's main opposition party, The Moderates, has been forced to step down from his post after registering himself as "The Terrorist Bomber" in the council's security system.

Richard Schleenvoigt on Sunday announced that he was quitting his job as the Moderate Party leader in the city of Hudiksvall, on Sweden’s east coast, after a period of “turbulence”.

Last week, it was revealed that the politician had registered as “The Terrorist Bomber” when creating his alias in the City Hall security system. The move was heavily criticized, with the head of the council telling local news site Hela Hälsingland.se that he considered it “inappropriate” to joke about such matters.

Schleenvoigt then issued a public apology, calling it a “careless, overhasty and immature” act, saying he had created the atypical alias to test the security system.

On Sunday, the scandal seemed to have reached an unsurmountable magnitude, and the politician announced his resignation in a public post on Facebook.

“I announce here and now that I’m leaving my role as the chairman for The Moderates Hudiksvall today due to the trust in me having been brought into question after a recent period of turbulence,” he wrote.

“I don’t have anything against anyone in The Moderate Party and I will of course continue my work and involvement in the party, although this chapter has now ended.”

Commenters on the post mostly regretted Schleenvoigt’s departure and wished him good luck in future endeavours, but some were more vocal about the incident having had such dire consequences.

“I guess you were trying to be funny, but there are many people out there today who lack a sense of humour,” one of the commenters wrote.

