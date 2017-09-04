Advertisement

Stockholm's Vasa Museum smashes visitor record

Louise Nordström
news@thelocal.se
4 September 2017
13:01 CEST+02:00
vasa

Share this article

Stockholm's Vasa Museum smashes visitor record
Sweden's Vasa ship wreck. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
Louise Nordström
news@thelocal.se
4 September 2017
13:01 CEST+02:00
Sweden's Vasa Museum, which houses an almost 400-year-old ship wreck in near perfect condition, has beaten its summer record of visitors, reaching an all-time high of 750,355.

The summer of 2017 proved to be a golden period for the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, with the popular tourist attraction drawing a larger crowd than ever in the months of June, July and August, topping its previous summer record and beating the summer of 2016 by 13 percent.

“We’re so pleased, this is absolutely fantastic,” Martina Siegrist Larsson, a spokeswoman for the museum, told The Local.

“We have a very interesting offering – an almost 400-year-old ship wreck in near perfect condition – and I think the visitor numbers is a direct receipt of that.”

READ ALSO: Step on board the Vasa ship

The Vasa sank in front of hundreds, or even thousands, of onlookers in the Stockholm harbour as it took off on its maiden voyage on August 10, in 1628.

The warship, which was built on the orders of Sweden’s King Gustav II Adolf, sunk as a result of being top-heavy, making it fatally unstable. It had just travelled some 1,300 metres when it sank.

The ship was discovered and salvaged, with a largely intact hull, in 1961 and was installed in the Vasa Museum in 1988. It’s regarded as one of Sweden’s top tourist attractions, with more than 1.3 million visitors last year.

“We can clearly feel the effects of an increased number of tourists in Stockholm and we’re very happy that many of them choose to come to the Vasa Museum,” the head of the museum, Lisa Månsson, said in a statement.

“One of the main reasons for the success is that we can offer many of our visitors the opportunity to take part of Vasa’s history in their own languages. During the high-season we have staff at the museum who speak a total of 14 languages. This means that we can show off the ship all the while offering a personalized experience that transcends cultural borders,” she said. 

READ ALSO: Stockholm is a magnet for foreign visitors

vasa

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified

Why the Vasa is getting a makeover... and losing weight

Vasa ship cannon blasted in Sweden

Record visitors drop anchor at this Stockholm museum

Hundreds of unopened bottles found on mystery shipwreck

Vasa fires imagination with new cannon

Royal regalia heist shocks Swedish church

New deterioration scare for Sweden's Vasa
Advertisement

More news

Seven rooftop bars to see in Stockholm this weekend

Top five tips for climbing Kebnekaise

Seven hot tips to blend in on a Swedish beach
Advertisement

Sweden's seven most underrated travel spots

Five beaches you won't believe are in Sweden

Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm

Five reasons we love Skåne (and why you should too)
Advertisement
3,559 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  3. The day Sweden switched to driving on the right
  4. Spectacular Northern Lights dazzle northern Sweden
  5. Sweden celebrates World Beard Day
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/09
Am I (soon) illegal in Sweden?
04/09
Lidl airbrushes Christian crosses from packing
04/09
Afghan learns to read (23)
04/09
Sweden Says ISIS Flag Can Fly Legally
04/09
Starting an AB company
04/09
Pipe overflow issue in Bostadsrätt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
04/09
Room for girl
04/09
Need a great babysitter? Experienced American
View all notices
Advertisement