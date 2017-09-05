Advertisement

Stellan Skarsgård shares his best tips on parenting

The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 September 2017
15:09 CEST+02:00
skarsgårdfamily

Share this article

Stellan Skarsgård shares his best tips on parenting
The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 September 2017
15:09 CEST+02:00
Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård isn't just an A-list Hollywood star, he's also the father of eight (!) children, and recently shared one of his best tips when it comes to good parenting.

“From the age of 16, it’s not your business what they decide to do in life, you have to let them make those decisions themselves,” the star told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet at the premiere of his latest movie 'Borg/McEnroe' in which he is cast as Swedish tennis player Björn Borg’s legendary trainer, Lennart Bergelin.

“Otherwise they will probably accuse you of ruining their lives, or think that they have a good life thanks to dad, and that would be equally horrific.”

Skarsgård has a total of eight children – four of whom have decided to follow in their father’s footsteps: Alexander, 41, Gustaf, 36, Bill, 27 and Valter, 21.

Gustav has starred in the hit TV-series Vikings, Alexander in films like Lars von Trier’s Melancholia, Bill in the Hollywood production Atomic Blonde and Valter in a string of Swedish films, including Arn: Riket vid vägens slut.

According to Skarsgård, however, their decision to go into acting was never an idea that came from him, but rather a choice that came from themselves.

“No, I don’t get involved like that,” he said.

“I’m really proud over the fact that they’re all really nice, smart and good people. And of course I’m very happy that they’ve also become really great actors, because it would have been horrible for them otherwise. But I’m mostly proud over how all eight of them are when they’re together and how they act toward each other.”

skarsgårdfamily

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'We had forgotten how lucky we are to live in Sweden... until we went abroad'

Protesters to march against 'chaos' in Swedish maternity care

Paperwork and a blank page: A retrospective of our first year in Sweden

Want to save the planet? Have fewer children, Lund University researchers say

Our life as a one-income family in Sweden

Being the 'too much' family in 'just enough' Sweden

Children at Sweden's gender-neutral preschools more likely to play with both boys and girls: study

The best ways to entertain kids in Stockholm, whatever the weather
Advertisement

More news

Swedish actor and music legend Janne 'Loffe' Carlsson dies aged 80

How this Swedish band helped me learn the language

The Local's Swedish film of the month: As It Is in Heaven
Advertisement

26 untranslatable Swedish words

Recipe: How to make Swedish saffron pudding

In pictures: Swedish summer staple Allsång på Skansen

IN PICTURES: First Aid Kit at Gröna Lund, Stockholm
Advertisement
3,558 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. Six money-saving hacks for students in Sweden
  3. Spectacular Northern Lights dazzle northern Sweden
  4. 'We had forgotten how lucky we are to live in Sweden... until we went abroad'
  5. Why Sweden has more fatal shootings per capita than Norway and Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/09
Starting an AB company
06/09
Is Malmo that Dangerous?
06/09
Pepper Spray needed!
06/09
Iraqi failed asylum seekers
06/09
Refused to accept my child in school-student visa
06/09
Buying a house in Sweden while I'm working in DXB
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
04/09
Room for girl
04/09
Need a great babysitter? Experienced American
View all notices
Advertisement