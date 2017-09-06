Advertisement

This is how much it rained in Sweden in August

6 September 2017
08:06 CEST+02:00
This was Eslöv in southern Sweden on August 3rd. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The last month of summer was also the wettest month of the season, according to preliminary statistics from national weather agency SMHI.

Ullared in south-western Sweden had the most rain in August with 207 millimetres, according to the preliminary figures. Storön in the north-east had the driest month, but still saw 24 millimetres fall.

The figures are not record-breaking, although they do indicate that the month of August was wetter than normal. SMHI writes that “any major curiosities as to monthly precipitation are difficult to find, but for example Rensjön in northernmost Lapland had its rainiest August since 2001”.

Söderala west of Söderhamn on the east coast of Sweden saw 130.3 millimetres of rain fall in 24 hours during a storm on August 4th, which caused flooding in large parts of the Hälsingland region.

While parts of central and southern Europe were blasted by a heatwave in early August, and this July was one of the warmest on record across the globe, the exceptional warmth never reached Sweden.

READ ALSO: Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years

So if you felt like summer 2017 never really got going then it's not just a trick of the imagination.

SMHI revealed last week that the country experienced its lowest peak temperature for the period between June and August since 1862 – a meagre 28C in Oskarshamn and Kalmar.

In fact, the Nordic nation's warmest day of the year so far wasn't even during the summer: the 30.1 degrees registered in Oskarshamn on May 28th is as good as it has been in 2017.

Autumn has so far reached about as far south as northern Dalarna, according to SMHI, which considers the season to start when the average temperature stays below 10C for five consecutive days. For those of you in southern and central Sweden, be warned, it's coming for you too.

