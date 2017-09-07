Sweden's AnonyMouse packs up from Malmö to start afresh in Borås

The art troupe's previous instalment in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden's most famous "mice", AnonyMouse, have created new mini street artwork, after they left Malmö to start an antiquity and textile business in Borås.

As usual the elusive guerilla art troupe announced its latest move in a late-night post on Instagram, after keeping fans in suspense for months on end.

“We ventured over to the city of Borås to do some window shopping of fine antiques and high quality textiles,” the group said in its post, featuring a photo of its latest mouse-sized mini-creation, and welcoming its many fans to come and have a look.

“The recently opened Sorkhs skattkammare (Vohle's treasure chest) and Pärlans tyger (Perla's textiles) are now available for those who can find it. (open from dusk till dawn!)”

AnonyMouse grabbed global headlines late last year when it opened the tiny restaurant Il Topolino and grocery shop Noix de Vie on a busy Malmö street.

#anonymouse #anonymouse_mmx #Malmö #möllan Ett inlägg delat av AnonyMouse (@anonymouse_mmx) Nov 22, 2016 kl. 3:16 PST

The group then disappeared from the spotlight for a while, posting only a few teasers of what was to come next. Then in April, it announced the opening of the “amousement” park “Tjoffsans Tivoli" from where it posted pictures until the end of May.

AnonyMouse said the funfair was being closed to give way for new adventures.

“We'd like to thank all the mice and non-mice for visiting Tjoffsans in Malmö. It is now time for us to pack our things and head on out. See you down the road!”