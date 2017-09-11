Advertisement

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water over N-word slur

11 September 2017
11:29 CEST+02:00
PewDiePie has more than 57 million YouTube followers. Photo: Ole Gunnar Onsøien/NTB scanpix/TT
Sweden's PewDiePie, one of the world's most famous YouTubers, has done it again: accused of using explicit and racist language during a livestream to the point that some game developers now want to cut him off.

PewDiePie, or Felix Kjellberg, is one of the world’s most successful, and richest, YouTubers with more than 57 million subscribers. But the 27-year old gamer/comedian/vlogger is not shy of controversy and has found himself in hot water more than once. Earlier this year, Disney cut its ties with him after he was accused of posting several videos with anti-Semitic content.

Now, he’s been at it again. Over the weekend, while taking part in a live video game stream, Kjellberg got so frustrated over another player’s actions that he went into a rather foul-mouthed rant, using the N-word.

“What a fucking n-----! Jeez."

His rant continues, quoted by Slate here.

While some other gamers quickly came to PewDiePie’s defence, saying that it was clear it wasn’t meant to be racist but was rather a heat-of-the-moment kind of slur, other game developers took it more seriously.

Sean Vanaman, the co-founder of Campo Santo, said on Twitter that he would ask YouTube to remove any content featuring PewDiePie using footage from his games.

“I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make. He’s worse than a closeted racist: he’s a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry. I’d urge other developers and will be reaching out to folks much larger than us to cut him off from the content that has made him a millionaire,” he said.

PewDiePie has not commented on the latest controversy yet.

READ ALSO: PewDiePie's defence after anti-Semitism controversy

