Advertisement

Teenager dies after gym attack in Ängelholm

The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 September 2017
08:22 CEST+02:00
gymcrimeattackstabbingängelholm

Share this article

Teenager dies after gym attack in Ängelholm
File photo of a gym. Photo: Marcus Ericsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 September 2017
08:22 CEST+02:00
A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed at a gym in southern Sweden has died from his injuries.

Southern Swedish police confirmed late on Monday that the teenager, who was found severely injured at the gym in the town of Ängelholm on Saturday evening, had died from his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police found the boy after being called out to an assault at the Friskis & Svettis training centre at around 6pm on Saturday. They arrested a 15-year-old suspect at his home immediately thereafter.

As The Local reported on Sunday, the Friskis & Svettis in Ängelholm wrote on its website that the attack involved a knife and that fellow gym-goers intervened and helped to save the victim's life.

The gym thanked its members and said it would increase its security as a result of the incident.

The 15-year-old remains a suspect and is facing allegations of murder or manslaughter, said police.

gymcrimeattackstabbingängelholm

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults

Swedish teen suspected of attempted murder over gym attack

Netflix goes Nordic Noir with new Swedish thriller

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'

Police arrest one after Malmö hit by 'extensive' car fires

Police search for two suspects following Gothenburg shooting

Relative 'used scissors to stab victim's neck' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

Two men suffer life-threatening injuries in Malmö shooting
Advertisement

More news

YouTube star PewDiePie apologizes over racial slur

King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants

24 hours on Stockholm's streets with refugee protesters
Advertisement

Malmö is the location for 'New York, I Love You' follow-up

One in ten road users in Sweden don't stop at red lights: survey

French and US troops head to Gothenburg as Sweden's biggest military drill in 20 years kicks off

Record summer of call-outs for Swedish mountain rescue teams
Advertisement
3,652 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Viking warrior found in Sweden was a woman, researchers confirm
  2. Abba plot virtual reality 'reunion' tour
  3. In pictures: This Swedish palace is for sale, moat and all
  4. Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water over N-word slur
  5. Record low unemployment... at least among native Swedes
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Nordea Is Moving To Finland
13/09
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
12/09
Pepper Spray needed!
12/09
School for My Kid
12/09
How to submit and found an association myself?
12/09
Looking to meet serious friends in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
piano lessons
11/09
We Offer Cat-Sitting / Pet-Sitting Service In Stockholm
11/09
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
11/09
Family moving to Uppsala!
11/09
Private Italian Lessons
07/09
Cat sitting services from experienced, friendly cat lover
View all notices
Advertisement