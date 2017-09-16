Advertisement

Soaked western Sweden told to brace for more rain

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 September 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A Friday storm brought heavy rainfall, hail and thunder storms to Götaland and the downpours continued on Saturday.
Weather conditions were a bit calmer on Saturday, but Friday’s heavy rainfall was expected to continue to create problems. A Class 1 warning for high water levels remained in place for Halland, Western Kronoberg and Skåne County, and along the southern west coast, rain was expected to continue to fall well into Saturday evening. 
 
Major cloudbursts were expected in some locations but while the rainfall amounts could be quite high, they weren’t expected to match Friday’s levels, SMHI meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson said. 
 
“Götaland can expect scattered showers in the afternoon, and the rains that are predominantly over western Norway will taper off and retreat,” she said. 
 
In Gothenburg, rescue services responded to around 70 emergency calls after the heavy rains. Crews were still pumping water out of a shopping mall in Partille well into the night at at least two private homes flooded.
 
“But now it has calmed down a bit. We have not received any new calls for a while,” Dan Lindqvist of the emergency service said at around 1am on Saturday. 
 
The majority of the calls in Gothenburg were to report floods. On four occasions, there were calls about people stuck in their vehicles in the rising waters. 
 
Northwestern Götaland received 30-40 millimetres of rain, which is roughly half of the normal precipitation for all of September, according to SMHI.
