Advertisement

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 September 2017
08:44 CEST+02:00
water shortageweathergroundwaterrain

Share this article

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery
Rain in Sweden is cause for celebration this year. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 September 2017
08:44 CEST+02:00
A miserably wet Swedish September may not seem like cause for celebration, but the weather has helped ease the water shortage the country was fretting over earlier in 2017, with two to three times the usual precipitation making sure groundwater reserves are starting to replenish.

According to national forecaster SMHI, Götaland in the south and Norrland in the north have had the most rain so far in September. At the top of the list is Holmbo in Östergötland, where 129 millimetres fell in two weeks. The normal level for that area is 62 millimetres over the entire month of September.

At the start of the summer the alarm was raised over groundwater levels in Sweden being at their lowest for several years, but now smaller groundwater reserves where many wells take their water have started to fill.

"If there are very low levels then twice as much rainfall than normal is required over three to four weeks so that the smaller reserves return to normal, but there can be local variations," Johan Carlström from the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) told news agency TT.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Sweden's water shortage

According to SMHI and SGU's mapping, the levels in smaller reserves are over or significantly over the normal level in large parts of Götaland, and the same applies to reserves on the Norrland coast from Umeå northwards.

But not everywhere is in the clear, with levels still far below normal in Uppland and Västmanland. And larger reserves, which take more time to fill and where many cities take their water, are still well under the usual level in several places.

On Gotland, where warnings were raised about a major water shortage in spring, things are mixed. Both large and small reserves on the south of the island have been replenished, but levels in the north are still well under the usual. The county administrative board thinks it is too early to be concerned however.

"I'm hoping for more rain during the autumn and a lot of snow during winter, which slowly melts and contributes to the groundwater. Because vegetation is still alive a lot of the recent rain is taken up by them," Frida Eklund from the Gotland county administrative board’s environment and water department explained.

On top of groundwater reserves, many cities take their water from lakes and other streams which have quickly been filled by the heavy rain so far in autumn.

READ ALSO: Swedish officials dance to make rain, but it doesn't work

water shortageweathergroundwaterrain

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

In pictures: Storm floods basements and shops in Malmö

Soaked western Sweden told to brace for more rain

Sweden escapes worst of storm battering Europe

Trains and ferries cancelled as Sweden braces for a storm

This is how much it rained in Sweden in August

Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years

The first snow of the season just fell in Sweden

This was the sunniest place in Sweden this summer
Advertisement

More news

Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallström awarded UN prize for gender equality work

Swedish PM Löfven hits out at Gothenburg neo-Nazi march

How to get Swedish citizenship or stay permanently in Sweden
Advertisement

Meet the Swede who went undercover for a whole year with the alt-right in the US and UK

Healthcare, policing and climate among six key points in Sweden's 2018 budget

Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman
Advertisement
3,659 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)
  2. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  3. Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?
  4. Swedish fintech startup iZettle just landed €30m to fund AI and next-gen research
  5. Police admit they failed to act on tip-off about neo-Nazi march in Gothenburg
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
How does a-kassa works?
20/09
Finding an apartment
20/09
Iraqi failed asylum seekers
20/09
Genitals Spread Chlamydia in Sweden
20/09
The Local - Full on Refugee apologist rag
20/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/09
Native English Experienced Language Tutor
20/09
Affordable and green cloth diapers for sale!
20/09
Flytttransport
18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
18/09
Pet sitter in-home
18/09
Studio furnished apartment
View all notices
Advertisement