Extra police called to Gothenburg to manage neo-Nazi demonstration

27 September 2017
10:58 CEST+02:00
neo-nazinordic resistance movementgothenburg

The Nordic Resistance Movement march in Gothenburg has already been shortened. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Police from across Sweden will be called to Gothenburg to help manage a planned neo-Nazi demonstration in the centre of the city.

On September 30th the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) will hold a demonstration in Sweden's second city, following a previous march there earlier in the month.

Gothenburg's Administrative Court has significantly shortened the original route, preventing it from passing near a synagogue where celebrations of the holy Jewish holiday Yom Kippur will be taking place, as well as the city's biggest exhibition centre, where the Gothenburg Book Fair will be held.

Members of the NMR have previously suggested they will ignore the route change however, while the organization has also appealed the court’s ruling.

The march is being treated by police as a "special event", and reinforcements will be brought to Gothenburg in an effort to police it. Counter-demonstrations are also expected to take place.

"There will be a lot of police in Gothenburg on Saturday, both uniformed and in civilian clothing," police west district chief Klas Friberg said at a press conference detailing their operation.

Officers will wear body cameras and resources have been provided from other police regions as well as the Swedish Police National Operations Department (NOA), he noted.

Police were criticized for not intervening when NMR held a march in Gothenburg earlier in September despite not having a permit. Gothenburg police chief Erik Nord defended the move however, arguing Sweden's freedom of speech laws protect protests without permits.

The city is expected to be busy due to a combination of it being the first Saturday after pay day and several events taking place in the centre, including the annual Book Fair and a Gais football match at Gamla Ullevi, police operation leader Magnus Larsson said.

The NMR, set up in 1997, promotes an openly racist and anti-Semitic doctrine, and its growing popularity in Sweden has caused concern in neighbouring Norway

