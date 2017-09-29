Advertisement

Stefan Ingves stays as head of Sweden's central bank

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
29 September 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
stefan ingvesriksbankcentral bank

Share this article

Stefan Ingves stays as head of Sweden's central bank
Stefan Ingves. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
29 September 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves, the economist who introduced Sweden's negative interest rate more than two years ago, is to be in charge of the world's oldest central bank for another five years.

Ingves, 64, has been governor of Sweden's central bank since 2006 and his term was set to run out at the end of the year. But the Riksbank's general council decided after a meeting on Friday to renew his mandate.

"Stefan Ingves has done excellent work as governor of the Riksbank over the past 12 years. His broad competence and international experience have played an important role in the Riksbank's work during this time. This ensures good continuity in the work of the Riksbank in the coming years," said Susanne Eberstein, chair of the general council, and Michael Lundholm, vice chairman, in a joint comment.

The stock market rose 0.4 percent by noon, but the krona fell by around 4-6 öre, with a Euro now costing 9.65 kronor, a reaction seen as largely in response to the Riksbank's reluctance to raise interest rates.

With Ingves at the helm, the Riksbank took the landmark decision to first slash Sweden's key interest rate, the repo, below zero in February 2015, hoping that the strategy would boost inflation to raise the price of everday goods and services which had been stagnant in recent years.

But the inflation rate was slow to reach its target of two percent, and Ingves has kept the interest rate at its current record-low -0.50 percent for a year and a half, citing among other things increased global uncertainty as a result of Britain's Brexit vote to leave the EU.

Riksbank first deputy governor Kerstin af Jochnick's mandate was also extended, by six years, on Friday.

Eberstein and Lundholm said she had "also made an excellent contribution to the work of the Riksbank during the past six years, not least within the field of financial stability, where she also has several international assignments".

During Ingves' years at the Riksbank it has also undertaken a complete overhaul of Sweden's coins and banknotes changing the design of billions of kronor, and announced plans to create a new digital currency.

stefan ingvesriksbankcentral bank

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Last chance to deposit your old Swedish coins

Sweden hits inflation target for the first time in six years

Check your wallet – this Swedish money is useless as of today

Sweden's record-low interest rate extended until mid 2018

Sweden's record-low interest rate continues

Sweden to keep record-low interest rate in 2017

Brexit prompts Sweden to keep record-low interest rate

Sweden tears up plans to raise interest rates after Brexit
Advertisement

More news

Missing Norwegian man found in Sweden

In pictures: Northern Lights dance across Swedish sky

Stockholm subway gets new display of 'menstrual art'
Advertisement

US Embassy warns citizens about neo-Nazi demonstration in Gothenburg

Sweden allows culling of 22 wolves in authorized hunt

Ikea buys services startup TaskRabbit (and everyone who hates assembling furniture just cheered)

Swede accused of sexually abusing children online in US, UK and Canada
Advertisement
3,757 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AstraZeneca has started preparations for hard Brexit, including operations move from UK
  2. King of Sweden visits burned-down mosque in Örebro
  3. US Embassy warns citizens about neo-Nazi demonstration in Gothenburg
  4. Elk runs amok in central Gothenburg
  5. Sweden home to record number of dollar millionaires
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/09
Winter clothing - what do I need?
30/09
Which A-kassa to choose?
30/09
Medical treatment expenses for visitors to Sweden
29/09
Citizenship application wait time
29/09
Trowbridge anybody have any info?
29/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/09
29/09
Matlab Tutor Wanted
29/09
Room for rent
28/09
28/09
Babysitter/tutor available in Malmo
26/09
Dog Walker in Alvik
View all notices
Advertisement