Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 October 2017
11:47 CEST+02:00
podcastcataloniaeuropethelocalberlinnobelprize

In the first ever episode of The Local Europe Edition, our new podcast, we talk Catalonia, how English is taking over Berlin and the Nobel Literature Prize.
In the first ever episode of The Local Europe Edition, our new podcast, James Savage and Emma Löfgren take a tour of the continent. This week they talk Catalonia, how English is taking over Berlin and the Nobel Literature Prize. 
 

After the violence during Catalonia's independence referendum, we ask Fiona Govan, editor of The Local Spain, about what happens next. 

We also talk to Jörg Luyken, editor of The Local Germany, about how English is taking over Berlin, and ask whether it's all gone a bit too far.

You can listen to the podcast here or find it under 'The Local Europe Edition' in the iTunes store. 

Let us know what you think on Twitter @TheLocalEurope or on Facebook.

