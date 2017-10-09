Advertisement

Sweden experiences three seasons in one day

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 October 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
weatherautumnwinter

Share this article

Sweden experiences three seasons in one day
Winter, autumn, and summer in Sweden. All photos: TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 October 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
Sweden is currently experiencing three different seasons, so depending on where you are in the country, it could be summer, autumn, or winter.

Autumn may have descended on most of Sweden, including the capital Stockholm, but in other parts of the country it's a different story.

In parts of southern Skåne and on the islands Öland and Gotland off the southeastern coast, locals are still enjoying summer temperatures, while in the mountainous regions of western Sweden, winter has already arrived.

Parts of Härjedalen and Dalarna in the central west saw temperatures of below 0C on Sunday and Monday, which in Sweden is classified as winter weather.

However, in order for the start of the winter season to be officially declared, the average temperature needs to stay below 0C for five consecutive days, and that hasn't happened yet.

READ ALSO: Six keys to understanding autumn in Sweden

Such variation is not uncommon in Sweden, and the country experienced three seasons simultaneously in early October last year.

In meteorological terms, Swedish autumn is defined as beginning when the average temperature for each 24-hour period remains between 10C and 0C for five days and nights.

But if the average for that period is over 10C, it is still considered as summer – even though it might feel quite cold – while an average of below 0C means winter has arrived. This means that some parts of southern Sweden never experience a meteorological winter.

Currently, most of the country is experiencing autumn temperatures, and in most of Svealand and all of Norrland, autumn temperatures have been recorded for five days in a row, meaning the season has officially begun.

READ ALSO: See Stockholm change spectacularly through the seasons

weatherautumnwinter

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Six quick autumn getaways in Sweden and beyond

Seven reasons to stop worrying and learn to love autumn in Sweden

Summer heat to return to Sweden sooner than you think

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery

In pictures: Storm floods basements and shops in Malmö

Soaked western Sweden told to brace for more rain

Sweden escapes worst of storm battering Europe

Trains and ferries cancelled as Sweden braces for a storm
Advertisement

More news

Council of Europe criticizes Swedish asylum laws

BLOG: Richard H Thaler wins Sweden's Nobel Prize in Economics

Why behavioural economics can protect you against marketing tricks: Nobel Prize explained
Advertisement

Malmö to share hosting duties of World Pride 2021

Sweden's party leaders clash in heated TV debate

What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election

'Sweden is not a place to come and try your luck'
Advertisement
3,670 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist
  2. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  3. What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election
  4. Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists including Swede, German
  5. Sweden’s US-style airport security plans criticised
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/10
Shocking video about Sweden on Belgian-Dutch TV
09/10
Prenatal classes in English
09/10
Medical treatment expenses for visitors to Sweden
09/10
Did a Swedish council buy 3 flats for a muslim,
09/10
UK citizen moving to Swedish partner
09/10
Moving to Sweden.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
03/10
Caring and Experienced Dog Walker in the Vasastan area
03/10
Painter for Flat in Bromma
02/10
Violin Lessons / English Tutor
29/09
View all notices
Advertisement