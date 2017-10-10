Advertisement

Dane injured in Sweden after asking to be shot with an air rifle

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 October 2017
16:46 CEST+02:00
denmark

Share this article

Dane injured in Sweden after asking to be shot with an air rifle
A typical Swedish summer house. File photo: TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 October 2017
16:46 CEST+02:00
A Danish man was injured over the weekend after he was shot in the stomach by a friend.

The 30-year-old had asked his friend to shoot him in the stomach with an air rifle "to see how it felt", according to reports in the Swedish media.

But the prank went so badly wrong that the friends had to call an ambulance, and the victim was taken to hospital where he needed surgery.

"He survived, but it could have been worse," Helena Renberg, a local police spokesperson, told Sveriges Radio. "He was in a bad way, but was operated upon."

She said that the victim did not want to press charges, so the police would not be taking the matter any further.

Both the men involved were Danish citizens who had rented a cottage in Kallinge in southeastern Sweden "to party" according to the report by Swedish radio.

Earlier in the day, they had been shooting at targets with the same air rifle, before one of the friends shot the other from a distance of around ten to 15 metres. 

READ ALSO: Nine times Swedes and Danes proved they're totally different

denmark

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

Nordic fight to host Nordea heats up as rumours of Sweden departure swirl

Sweden's ID checks were 'not fun': Danish PM Rasmussen

Royal elephant at Swedish zoo has deadly herpes virus

14 injured in 'biggest accident' on Öresund Bridge

Öresund bridge heading towards new traffic record

The Nordic nations have gone to war… on Twitter

Shooting starts on The Bridge – season four
Advertisement

More news

Denmark submarine captain refuses to answer police questions

Gold coin sheds new light on 5th-century Swedish island massacre

Swedish candymakers Cloetta wrapped up in insider trading probe
Advertisement

How Sweden's ancient language Elfdalian is being saved by Minecraft

Afghan deportation flight takes off despite protest

Trains delayed after IT glitch hits rail services

How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden
Advertisement
3,625 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election
  2. 'Sweden is not a place to come and try your luck'
  3. How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden
  4. Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists including Swede, German
  5. Council of Europe criticizes Swedish asylum laws
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/10
Mortgage without having a permanent job contract
11/10
One parent travel with child outside sweden
11/10
All That Glitters Is Not Gold:
11/10
Types of stock fencing allowed
11/10
IKEA furniture for pets
11/10
Aktivitetsstöd eller utvecklingsersättning
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement