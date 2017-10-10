Advertisement

Ikea launches new collection of furniture for pets

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 October 2017
09:50 CEST+02:00
ikeaanimalspets

Share this article

Ikea launches new collection of furniture for pets
Dogs model one of the pet sofas. Photo: Ikea
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 October 2017
09:50 CEST+02:00
Swedish-founded furniture giant Ikea is beloved by humans across the country and the globe -- and now their pets can share in the joy.

Ikea has launched its first collection of furniture for pets, including beds, scratching posts, and toys.

"Have you ever felt that your cat or other pet isn't just a pet, but a member of the family?" the company wrote on its homepage. "It's exactly that focus that led Ikea to make the comprehensive Lurvig pet product range."

READ ALSO: Ikea buys services startup TaskRabbit


Photo: Ikea

As with most of the product names used by the company, there's a meaning behind Lurvig, which is the Swedish word for 'shaggy'.

Ikea says the new collection was created by "animal-loving designers" with support from trained vets.

As well as staples like cat houses, the collection also includes basic items from toys and leashes to pet waste bags and bowls. In keeping with the furniture brand's trademark Swedish efficiency, plenty of the items can be integrated into existing Ikea products, so a pet bed for example could double up as a bedside table or shelf.


Photo: Ikea

For now the animal-friendly items are launching in the US, Canada, France and Japan as a pilot, with plans to bring them to other countries -- and hopefully to Ikea's homeland -- in the future.

READ ALSO: Stop staying the night at our stores, Ikea warns teenagers

ikeaanimalspets

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish cat found in UK after missing for more than a year

Ikea buys services startup TaskRabbit (and everyone who hates assembling furniture just cheered)

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

Video: Cat squares off with reindeer in Sweden

Swedish thieves steal eggs from rare owls worth millions

Swedish hunter attacked by bear

No Swedish meatballs on the menu for Ikea in India

Meet the Chinese designer making pollution masks out of Ikea bags
Advertisement

More news

Gold coin sheds new light on 5th-century Swedish island massacre

Swedish candymakers Cloetta wrapped up in insider trading probe

How Sweden's ancient language Elfdalian is being saved by Minecraft
Advertisement

Afghan deportation flight takes off despite protest

Trains delayed after IT glitch hits rail services

Dane injured in Sweden after asking to be shot with an air rifle

How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden
Advertisement
3,625 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election
  2. How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden
  3. 'Sweden is not a place to come and try your luck'
  4. Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists including Swede, German
  5. Council of Europe criticizes Swedish asylum laws
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/10
One parent travel with child outside sweden
11/10
All That Glitters Is Not Gold:
11/10
Types of stock fencing allowed
11/10
Mortgage without having a permanent job contract
11/10
IKEA furniture for pets
11/10
Aktivitetsstöd eller utvecklingsersättning
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement