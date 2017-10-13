Advertisement

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 October 2017
16:15 CEST+02:00
podcasteuropethelocalsex

Share this article

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
Photo: The Local
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 October 2017
16:15 CEST+02:00
In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.
In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.
 
We also speak to Alex Macbeth, editor of our Brexit & You newsletter about why some Brits are trying to escape Brexit by getting EU passports.
 
And we talk with The Local Germany's Shelley Pascual about  a new survey that reveals the most intimate secrets of the Germans – and shows them to be a very liberated bunch. Listen here or download from iTunes.
 
podcasteuropethelocalsex

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

How often do Swedes have sex? Authorities about to find out

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Ten unique words you need to date in Sweden

Swedes' love for EU grows stronger after Brexit vote

Swede acquitted of murder after 13 years in jail – thanks, in part, to a podcast

Swedish council says no to paid sex breaks at work

Here's how much (and where) Swedes masturbate
Advertisement

More news

Cinnamon Bun Day: Six sticky facts about Sweden's beloved bun

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 1

Swedish Recipes: How to make wild mushroom tart
Advertisement

How to make Swedish apple tart with cardamom

Nine odd things that happen when you (try to) learn Swedish

Readers' tips: The songs that will help get you to Swedish fluency fast

In pictures: Stockholm Fashion Week 2017

Advertisement
3,701 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Swedish government orders study into mental health conditions of transgender people
  3. Cats, buttocks and keys: 13 of the unluckiest Swedish superstitions
  4. Gold coin sheds new light on 5th-century Swedish island massacre
  5. Afghan deportation flight takes off despite protest
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/10
The High Coast Trail
13/10
Where does all the tax money go?
13/10
The use of a VPN
13/10
Does the housing association provide intenet
13/10
spam spam spam spam spam spam spam spam
13/10
spam spam spam spam spam spam spam spam
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement