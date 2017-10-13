Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets

In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.

We also speak to Alex Macbeth, editor of our Brexit & You newsletter about why some Brits are trying to escape Brexit by getting EU passports.

And we talk with The Local Germany's Shelley Pascual about a new survey that reveals the most intimate secrets of the Germans – and shows them to be a very liberated bunch. Listen here or download from iTunes.