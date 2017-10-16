Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ikea appeals for post-Brexit transition period

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
16 October 2017
12:15 CEST+02:00
ikeabrexitbusiness

Share this article

Ikea appeals for post-Brexit transition period
File photo: TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
16 October 2017
12:15 CEST+02:00
Swedish-founded furniture giant Ikea has joined a growing number of international businesses appealing to the UK government for a post-Brexit 'transition period'.

The firm's UK chief, Gillian Drakeford, has called for "clarity" from the UK government and backed calls for a deal to protect businesses from uncertainty in the event of a 'no deal' scenario. 

Speaking to the Press Association, Gillian Drakeford said: "Theresa May talked about a transition period and this would be beneficial for us to adapt to a new trading reality, to allow us to offer products at the best prices."

READ ALSO: Ikea launches new collection of furniture for pets

Ikea is celebrating 30 years this October since its first UK store opened in the northwestern town of Warrington.

But the British vote to leave the EU has already affected the furniture giant, with the weakened pound forcing the chain to raise prices in the UK. 

"It is difficult at the moment. Currency is one of the biggest things that impacts a business like ours," Drakeford said. "We want to keep the product at a good price for the consumer, because we know that wallets are thinner, but we've had slight price increases in line with inflation."

The Local has contacted Ikea for further comment.

In February, the UK's Brexit minister David Davis met Sweden's EU affairs and trade minister Ann Linde in Stockholm, where he told Swedish and international media: "We want to have a very broad ranging free trade arrangement so Swedish companies selling to Britain, and British companies selling to Sweden will have the same sorts of freedoms they have today – they won't be identical of course."

And British Prime Minister Theresa May penned an article for Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter in which she outlined the importance of "maximum freedom" in trade between the two countries.

But such reassurances have not done much to quell concern among Swedish businesses that trade with the UK will become harder and more expensive once the UK leaves the bloc. A report commissioned by Sweden's National Board of Trade and published in March predicted a worsening in EU-UK trade, "regardless of which alternative is the result of the exit process".

READ ALSO: Why Kanye West will never ever give up on his Ikea dream

ikeabrexitbusiness

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Google buys 109 hectares of land in rural Sweden

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?

Swedish candymakers Cloetta wrapped up in insider trading probe

How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden

Ikea launches new collection of furniture for pets

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Ikea buys services startup TaskRabbit (and everyone who hates assembling furniture just cheered)

H&M profits fall despite growing web sales
Advertisement

More news

Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence

Swedes and Italians to swap lives for three months for a study into longevity

Watch: Swedish ex-PM Carl Bildt photobombs an interview and it's a bit weird
Advertisement

Hunter missing in northern Sweden found dead

Sweden's Indian summer is coming to an end

Swedish police face tough task deporting failed asylum seekers

'Sweden is the perfect country for me – and for lots of people'
Advertisement
3,717 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
  2. Swedish wine tasters crowned world's best at French contest
  3. Swedish police face tough task deporting failed asylum seekers
  4. Sweden's Indian summer is coming to an end
  5. Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/10
Looking for friends the lazy way - Any takers?
16/10
Monthly cost of owning a dog in Sweden?
16/10
PhD at KTH or NTNU
16/10
ship car to georgia
16/10
Could I adopt a cat if...
16/10
Mortgage without having a permanent job contract
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement