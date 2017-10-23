Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Del Potro defends Stockholm Open title for 20th career crown

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 October 2017
08:23 CEST+02:00
stockholm opentennis

Share this article

Del Potro defends Stockholm Open title for 20th career crown
Juan Martin del Potro. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 October 2017
08:23 CEST+02:00
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro won the Stockholm Open for the second year in a row on Sunday.

Del Potro beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday to retain his Stockholm ATP title.

He thereby climbs to 14th in the race to the end-of-season ATP World Tour Finals in London while Dimitrov, who was top seed in Sweden, sits in fifth place.

The 29-year-old Argentine served nine aces and remained unbroken in a display of power to cruise past the Bulgarian in 1hr 25mins.

"I played the best match of the week against Grigor today," Del Potro said.

"It’s amazing to come back and hold this big trophy. And hopefully I can come next year as well."

After an injury-hit late season Del Potro made the Shanghai semi-finals last week before clinching his first title of the season on the indoor hard courts and the 20th of his career.

The Stockholm Open was first held in 1969 and has been played every year since.

stockholm opentennis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Björn Borg picks tennis ace for Europe vs World cup

Björn Borg biopic to become first Swedish film ever to open prestigious Toronto Film Festival

Swedish star officially retires from tennis

Serena Williams pulls out of Swedish Open

Edberg renews Becker Wimbledon rivalry

Sweden's Lindstedt lands Grand Slam title

Young Swede nets win in Davis Cup thriller

GALLERY: Dimitrov and Princess Estelle wow Stockholm Open crowd
Advertisement

More news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back this year: Mourinho

Danish Football Union cancels women’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff
Advertisement

Zlatan vows to return better than ever

'It would be very easy for Zlatan to say goodbye': José Mourinho

Injured John Guidetti could miss Sweden's World Cup qualifiers

Sweden sink Russia at women's Euro
Advertisement
3,794 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Russian man banned from Sweden attempts return in search of cat
  2. Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports
  3. Swedish police arrest man for fire bomb attack against bar
  4. Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm
  5. Swedish broadcaster reports senior staff member over sexual harassment accusations
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
23/10
Swedish classes in Gothenberg
23/10
cleaning job seeking
23/10
Buying an apartment in Sweden - blog post
23/10
Living in Sätra
23/10
Immigration question: Cohabitant partners
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
View all notices
Advertisement