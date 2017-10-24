Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
24 October 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
Sweden issues weather warning for snow and strong winds
Photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix / TT
Snow is forecast for large parts of Sweden on Tuesday, according to meteorologists who have issued a weather warning.

Rain and snow will move in from the west across Sweden, expected to affect Värmland, Dalarna, Gävleborg, Västernorrland, Jämtland and Västerbotten County.

Sweden's Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) issued a Class 1 warning for snowfall on Tuesday morning, later extending the warning to advise of strong winds in parts of Norrland and Svealand.

Some areas are predicted to receive between five and ten centimetres of the white stuff, with the snow likely to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue falling during the evening and night. On Wednesday morning, the snow is set to spread over western Norrland before becoming limited to the central and northern parts of the region in the afternoon.

In the mountainous parts of Jämtland, Västerbotten and Norrbotten County, heavy winds are forecast throughout Tuesday.

"This Class 1 warning means that we have early snowfall and that we have not had so much snowfall in these areas earlier in the season, which means that conditions may be a bit tough, especially in traffic," Marie Stark, a meteorologist at SMHI told Sveriges Radio. "Maybe not everyone has switched to winter tyres yet, so it could be a bit slippery on the roads."

Class 1 is the lowest of Sweden's three warning levels, and means that weather conditions are "expected to entail certain risks to the public and disturbance of some social functions".

 

