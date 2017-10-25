Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
25 October 2017
10:28 CEST+02:00
elkhunting

Share this article

'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden
A male elk, not the animal referred to in the article. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
25 October 2017
10:28 CEST+02:00
A Swedish hunter made an unusual discovery while participating in the country's annual elk hunt, coming across an animal that appeared to be neither biologically male nor female.

"At first, I didn't see anything strange, it was like any other elk until we looked more closely," hunter Carl-Gustav Liderfelt, who shot the animal, told The Local after Svensk Jakt first reported the unusual story.

The 67-year-old has been hunting elk since he was a teenager, and on Saturday found the 'hermaphrodite elk' in Eksjö, Jönköping in southern Sweden.

One of the easiest ways to determine an elk's sex is whether it has antlers, and at first Liderfelt thought the animal was a small male – but he said the antlers were "strange" in appearance, with a hard mass at the base. The animal's head shape looked like that of a female, and the pouch of loose skin under the chin normally found in male elks was almost non-existent.

READ ALSO:

When the hunters began to remove the elk's intestines, they found that the animal had teats but also a scrotum, though no testes.

"None of us had ever seen anything like it – the vet told me this happens around three times a year, out of 100,000 elks killed in Sweden each year," said Liderfelt.

The slaughter weight of the animal was 220 kilograms, around 30-40 kilograms more than typical for a female. Its age has not yet been officially determined but the hunters believe the animal was around four years old.

Despite the unusual features of the elk, there were no problems reported with the meat.

WATCH: Incredible footage of a rare white elk in Sweden

elkhunting

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Sweden allows culling of 22 wolves in authorized hunt

Elk runs amok in central Gothenburg

Swedish hunter attacked by bear

Viral Swedish white elk's apple habit brings trespassing tourists to couple's garden

Don't risk irritating Sweden's famous white elk, expert warns

Watch: Incredible viral footage of a rare white elk in Sweden

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden

Growing number of Swedish women take up hunting
Advertisement

More news

Swedish ecologists discover a plant never seen before in the Nordics

Two Swedish schools evacuated over shooting 'hoax'

Omega watch found in Swede's attic SMASHES auction world record
Advertisement

Here's what Sweden's banknotes looked like 100 years ago

Nordea to cut 6,000 jobs

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to outline vision for EU's future

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival
Advertisement
3,489 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 lessons my life in Sweden has taught me
  2. Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden
  3. Sweden issues weather warning for snow and strong winds
  4. 'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden
  5. 'After two years in Sweden, it finally feels like home'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/10
How to Sweden
26/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
26/10
Regrets Coming to Sweden ! Here is Why
26/10
Life in Sweden
26/10
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
26/10
Internship/Placement year in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
View all notices
Advertisement