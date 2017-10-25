Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden slams death penalty for Karolinska scholar

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
25 October 2017
07:52 CEST+02:00
ahmadreza djalaliiranamnestytehran

Share this article

Sweden slams death penalty for Karolinska scholar
Ahmadreza Djalali's wife Vida Mehrannia holding a picture of her husband. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
25 October 2017
07:52 CEST+02:00
Sweden has slammed Iran's decision to sentence Karolinska Institute researcher Ahmadreza Djalali to death, which was officially confirmed on Tuesday.

Researcher Ahmadreza Djalali has been detained since April 2016. He was arrested in Tehran for espionage and 'enmity with God' during a visit for a conference.

An Iranian citizen, the academic has a permanent residence permit in Sweden, where he conducted research in disaster medicine at the prestigious Karolinska Institute, and lived with his wife and two children.

His wife was told of the death sentence on Saturday, as The Local has previously reported, but it was officially confirmed via the Iranian justice system's own news service on Tuesday.

Tehran prosecutors accuse Djalali of passing information about military and nuclear facilities in Iran to Israeli security service Mossad in exchange for money and accommodation in Sweden.

"My husband can't believe this is happening. He is shocked," Djalali's wife Vida Mehrannia told Swedish news agency TT.


Ahmadreza Djalali has been in custody since April last year. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Foreign Minister Margot Wallström says that the government will not comment on the allegations, but that the foreign ministry has approached Iranian authorities to protest against the sentence.

A spokesperson confirmed that they had been told by Iranian representatives of the sentence.

"The foreign ministry wants to emphasize that Sweden always condemns the use of the death penalty. We're continuing to work based on the information we have and will immediately bring this up with Iranian representatives, even at a high level," Lina Edimark told TT on Tuesday.

Iran executed at least 567 people last year, according to human rights organization Amnesty International. But the figures are unreliable because Tehran does not keep an official record of all the cases.

In August, Amnesty urged the authorities to release Djalali or give him a fair and secure trial.

"We hope he will be released. He has been in prison since April last year on extremely vague grounds," Amnesty Sweden spokesperson Ami Hedenborg said.

"You have to ask yourself what it is really about. There is a great deal of concern over what may happen," Hedenborg added.

ahmadreza djalaliiranamnestytehran

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports

Trial of Stockholm academic facing death penalty in Iran begins

Stockholm academic who could face death penalty 'refuses to eat or drink'

'Extreme concern' for Stockholm academic who could face death penalty

Swedish minister responds to Iran headscarf criticism

'We want to export Swedish work culture to Iran': Scania boss

Löfven brings up human rights on Iran visit

Opinion: As a Swedish-Iranian, Trump's travel ban makes me furious
Advertisement

More news

Two Swedish schools evacuated over shooting 'hoax'

Omega watch found in Swede's attic SMASHES auction world record

Here's what Sweden's banknotes looked like 100 years ago
Advertisement

Nordea to cut 6,000 jobs

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to outline vision for EU's future

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival

Fewer asylum seekers expected to arrive in Sweden over coming years: Migration Agency
Advertisement
3,489 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden
  2. 15 lessons my life in Sweden has taught me
  3. Sweden issues weather warning for snow and strong winds
  4. Fewer people emigrating from Sweden: new stats
  5. Employers can't ban staff from speaking their native language at work, ombudsman says
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/10
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
26/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
26/10
Regrets Coming to Sweden ! Here is Why
26/10
Internship/Placement year in Sweden
26/10
are people in ostersund are like people from umea
25/10
A bill has followed me from abroad.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
View all notices
Advertisement